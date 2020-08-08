Reptile With 'Broomstick-like' Neck Named After Mythical Sea Monster, Details Inside

A Triassic-aged sea monster with "a very long broomstick for a neck” and sharp curved teeth and a crocodile-like snout has been discovered. The report has been published in Live Science. According to the report, there are further two categories of these creatures.

New bizarre creatures discovered

The larger one will be called Tanystropheus hydroides. However, the smaller one will be called by its preexisting name Tanystropheus longobardicus. According to reports, both these creatures have unusual necks and they are pretty inflexible. Leader of the research and former doctoral student at the University of Zurich's Paleontological Institute and Museum in Switzerland, Stephan Spiekman said that both the categories of these creatures have evolved with different skulls and teeth but the same peculiar neck. Reports suggest that their lifestyles are also completely different from each other. The smaller creature eats small shelled animals, such as shrimp. However, the larger ones have fish and squid.

According to the reports, this animal was first discovered in the year 1852. According to the then paleontologist, Francesco Bassani Tanystropheus it was a flying reptile called a pterosaur. According to his theory, the animal’s long and peculiar neck bones were actually finger bones. The purpose of these bones were to support the wings. However, much later this theory was rejected. With time scientists figured out that the 20-foot-long reptile has a 10-foot-long neck that was three times the length of its torso. How they use their necks is still a mystery. Stephan Spiekman said that as they have a smaller head, this would help them hide it from their prey, especially in turbid water.

