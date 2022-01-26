Republic Day 2022: ITBP Jawans Play Instrumental Version Of 'Mera Mulk Mera Desh' | Watch

On the occasion of Republic Day 2022, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) dedicated a tune from the 1996 Bollywood film Diljale to commemorate the sacrifices of the frontline armed forces that fought for freedom, democracy, and sovereignty tenets in the constitution adopted in 1950. In now-viral footage on Twitter, Constable Rahul Khosla and Head Constable Passang Sherpa are seen playing the popular patriotic song 'Mera Mulk Mera Desh’ on their musical instrument mandolin, kazoo and guitar respectively. The lyrics to the song were composed by Javed Akhtar and the music was recorded by singer Anu Malik.

The nearly 3-minute clip was shared by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) with a caption: "Mera Mulk, Mera Desh, Mera Ye Watan, Shanti Ka, Unnati ka Pyar ka Chamman... Listen to the instrumental by ITBP jawans dedicated on Republic Day 2022. Constable Rahul Khosla on Mandolin. Head Constable Passang Sherpa on Kazoo and Guitar.”

'That's really amazing..': Commenters heart the rendition

The two ITBP members garnered a slew of laurels online as commenters thanked them for their service, for protecting the frontiers, and for ensuring the safety of the citizens. On Republic day 2022, the Indian Army will demonstrate a mounted column of cavalry, 14 mechanized columns, six marching contingents, and a flypast by advanced light helicopters to pay respect to the service members that laid down their lives in the line of duty.

As their musical rendition was widely circulated online, users thanked the two ITBP members for sharing the beautiful tune. “That's really amazing, very very well played. Big salute. Jai Hind” wrote one. “Extremely talented, thank you for sharing,” said another. “Superb !!! melodious,” the third wrote.

The Indian Army’s six contingents of Rajput Regiment, Assam Regiment, Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry, Sikh Light Infantry, Army Ordnance Corps Regiment, and Parachute Regiment, as well as one contingent each of the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy, will march in honour of the slain soldiers and commemorate India’s Republic Day. The celebration will begin at 10.30 am in morning this year after the arrival of Parade Commander, Lt Gen Vijay Kumar Mishra, and Major General Alok Kakkar.

