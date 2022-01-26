Last Updated:

Republic Day: Make-up Artist Pays Tribute To Father Of Indian Constitution, BR Ambedkar

As India is celebrating the 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday, a make-up artist paid tribute to the father of the Indian Constitution, BR Ambedkar. Watch the video

Republic Day

As India is celebrating the 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday, a make-up artist paid tribute to the father of the Indian Constitution. In a video shared by Sreejith Damodaran, a make artist has grabbed the opportunity of Republic Day to portray his incredible talent. In the short clip shared by the make-up enthusiast, he transformed his face to Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, who gained popularity as chairman of the drafting committee of the Constitution of India, and Minister of Law and Justice in the first cabinet of Jawaharlal Nehru from 1947 to 1951.

Watch video of Ambedkar makeover here:

As the video starts, the makeup artist can be seen applying foundation on his face and then de draw eyebrows. Subsequently, he draws texture resembling the face of BR Ambedkar. Later, he colours his hair to match the hairstyle of Ambedkar and adorns a shirt, tie and coat that he used to wear. Lastly, he wore the signature spectacles that gives me the exact look of BR Ambedkar. The video which was uploaded on the occasion of Republic Day is now viral on the microblogging site. Moreover, the video has also gained accolades from the netizens.

Born in a Dalit Mahar family at the town and military cantonment area of Mhow, now, in Madhya Pradesh, Babasaheb dedicated his life to weed out untouchability that he had faced during his school days. Despite being a son of an Army officer, he dedicated his life to eradicating social evils with non-violence. In 1947, he became the law minister of the government of India.

India Celebrates 73rd Republic Day

On January 26, India is proudly celebrating the 73rd Republic Day. This year the Republic Day parade has not started at the scheduled time of 10 am and instead begun 30 minutes late at 10:30 am, for the first time in 75 years. On Republic Day, the President, who is the first citizen of the country, attended the Republic Day official event and unfurled the flag. The day was celebrated at Rajpath in Delhi followed by parades, a tableau of the states, artillery display, and the President's address to the nation. 

(Image: Twitter/@ZEXAXCYVMEhyVJ3)

