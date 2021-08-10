Rescuer Catches Enormous Snake From Ceiling Of A Bedroom; Netizens React To Viral Video

In a scary moment, a video of an enormous snake that made its way into the bedroom of a family was extricated by the rescuer after several turns and twists. However, the video of the venomous snake that was rescued is enough to send chills down the spine of several people. A video shared by a Youtube channel ViralHog, which is now viral on several social media platforms including Twitter shows that the reptile hiding inside a ceiling of a house was rescued by a man after making several attempts.

Watch the scary video here:

Initially, the family and the rescuer assumed it was a small snake that made its way into the bedroom, however, when the rescuer poked the ceiling with a stick, he came to know he was dealing with a deadly serpent. At first, the rescuer tried to hold the reptile by its tail, but it responded with a deadly attack. Then, he tried to distract the man with his cap, but to no avail. After several attempts, the rescuer caught the enormous snake by its neck and moved it outside the room.

The video was uploaded on YouTube on August 6 with a description: "This massive snake was discovered inside the ceiling. This man carefully extracts the snake and removes it from the home" grabbed the attention of over fifteen thousand viewers and hundreds of comments. However, the description failed to unveil the place where the venomous snake was caught. Meanwhile, the users started guessing the place where the video was shot.

Check how netizens reacted to the viral video

Some of the users said it was a video of Florida while some speculated it was found somewhere in Thailand. "This must be in South Florida," said one user named ‘Mystery Guest', while the other user said, "It was either Malaysia or Indonesia." "Imagine it come down while the family was sleeping or it could have easily eaten a child," commented the third user. Some users applauded the rescuer who attempted to catch the venomous snake.

