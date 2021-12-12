Rescuers Save Stranded Cat Stuck At Building's Railing In Heartwarming Video; WATCH

The internet is often swamped with heartwarming videos that leave people emotional and also bring a smile to faces. One such video of a cat being rescued by a group of people will leave you crying happy tears. The video clip is doing rounds on social media and people have enormously praised the rescuers for saving the life of the cute animal. The video shows how rescuers are saving the cat who was stranded on a railing of a high rise building. In the clip, one man is seen pushing the cat with a stick to the lower level of the building, where a group of people using a cloth sheet as a makeshift net were able to safely catch it.

The video was shared by Animal cute on its Instagram page. "Thanks for rescuing him [sic]," read the caption of the video. Since being shared on December 3, the video has gone viral on Instagram and other social media platforms. As of now, it has garnered more than 46 lakh likes and the numbers are still increasing. Besides, it has also accumulated a plethora of comments from people. Reacting to the video, one of the users wrote, "You all did an awesome job together." "My heart was in my mouth but happy after seeing the end that it was saved," wrote another user. "World needs more people like you," expressed a third. "Ohh thank you for the rescue, good catch! [sic]," read another comment. Meanwhile, many people dropped emojis in the comment section to express their reactions.

Rescuers save a baby elephant

In a similar kind of incident, a newborn elephant was rescued at the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust in Kenya. The calf had gotten itself inside a water trough by accident and was unable to get out. While the newborn calf was trapped inside, its relatives gathered around the water trough, "visibly distraught," and tried everything they could to save the infant. Soon after, a team of concerned officials raced to the scene and successfully rescued the calf. The video was shared on the official Instagram page of Sheldrick Wildlife Trust.

