Restaurant Shuts Down For A ‘day Of Kindness’ After Customers Make Its Staff Cry

After receiving a barrage of bad experiences from customers, a restaurant in Massachusetts has closed its doors for one day to give the workers a break. Brandi Felt Castellano and her wife Regina Felt Castellano own and run Apt Cape Cod, a farm-to-table restaurant in Brewster.

Customers had been exceptionally courteous earlier in the pandemic, according to Brandi, but the tone has changed after Massachusetts permitted eateries to open at full capacity on May 29. Apt Cape Cod, like other restaurants, is short on employees and supplies, which means lengthier wait times and menu items that are unavailable.

The restaurant struggled for supplies during the pandemic

The restaurant has struggled during the pandemic, and the harsh remarks have worn down the younger workers. Brandi stated that costumer's behaviour has made their employees not wanting to come to work and even made them cry. The owners' final straw came when a guy reprimanded a young staffer for telling him he couldn't order takeaway since the restaurant was closed.

So she decided to close the restaurant for a day and give the employees a 'Day of Kindness' free of abuse, encouraging them to decompress and focus on their own health. Brandi announced the closure of the restaurant and the reason for it on the restaurant's website, and workers from all over the country began to complain about identical problems.

People come in support of Apt Cape Cod

Some users claimed to have witnessed Apt Cape Cod personnel dealing calmly with obnoxious customers. Others commented that it wasn't only at Apt Cape Cod or in Brewster this summer; they'd witnessed rude customers all around the state. In her 20 years in the restaurant profession, Brandi Felt Castellano said this was the worst behaviour she'd ever witnessed.

Many restaurants are striving to keep up with the influx of customers as they continue to reopen and expand capacity following the disastrous impact of the coronavirus outbreak. The proprietors of Apt Cape Cod, on the other hand, are hoping that their efforts will spark a wider movement.

Customers in the neighbouring state of Rhode Island have also been encouraged to be more courteous to those who serve them in hospitality situations. The 'Please Be Kind' campaign was established by the Rhode Island Hospitality Association.

