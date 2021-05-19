Rhino At Denver Zoo Plays Keyboard To Celebrate Birthday, Watch Adorable Video

Birthday is special for every person but it is rare to see an animal celebrating its day in a special way. Recently, a video of the same has emerged on social media which shows a rhino at Denver Zoo celebrating his birthday by playing a keyboard. Bandhu, a male greater one-horned rhino turned 12 and a video of his birthday treat has been doing rounds on the socuial media. The footage of the song has become hit on the internet and brought a huge smile on netizens' face.

Rhino plays keyboard on his birthday

The video shared on Instagram shows the rhino playing a keyboard on his birthday. Denver Zoo in the uploaded post described about their resident animal rhino turning 12 on May 18. They further mentioned that Bandhu wanted to treat everyone with a special song which he composed using his prehensile lip. Watch the video here:

Since being shared on Instagram, the video has garnered more than 18K likes and several reactions from social media users. Netizens took to the comments to praise the song of the animal and also wishing rhino a happy birthday. One user commented, "Best song ever". "Happy birthday Bandhu", wrote another user. Another individual commented, "Love him. He is adorable and so talented."

Meanwhile, a leopard at a zoo in Philadelphia caught the internet’s attention after it was seen playing with the ‘cat plush toy’ during the zoo’s organised ‘Play Date’. The footage was shared out of the Philly zoo’s Instagram account. In the now-viral clip a child clad in a pink hoodie was seen playing with the ferocious cat from the other side of the glass enclosure. The zoo leopard, in the heart-melting clip, responds to the child as it pretends to put up a fight with the toy cat by scratching its paws on the glass wall each time the kid gestures movements.

