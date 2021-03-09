Last Updated:

'Rice With Knife And Fork' Advice By The Royal Butler Goes Viral, Leaves Netizens Furious

The 'Eat Rice With Knife and Fork' advice by the Royal Butler didn't go well with netizens around the world. Twitterati ask him to stick to 'mashed potatoes'

Rice With Knife and Fork

Rice is a staple food for many Indians and many across the country prefer using their hands to eat a rice meal. However, a recent tweet by Prince Harry's butler suggested that one must use a "knife and fork or chopsticks to eat rice". Soon after his tweet surfaced on the micro-blogging platform, Twitterati flocked to the comment section of the Royal butler's tweet to school him after he shared his take on how one must eat rice. 

'Eat rice with knife and fork' advice by former Royal butler leaves netizens fuming

Not so long after Gurinder Chadha’s tweet about her children eating parathas with knife and fork didn't go well with netizens, the Royal Butler's suggestion of eating a rice meal with cutlery and not with one's "hands or fingers" left many facepalming. On March 6, 2021, British etiquette expert Grant Harrold took to his Twitter handle to share a picture demonstrating how one must use a knife and fork to eat rice. He wrote, "Ladies and gentlemen, remember we always use a knife and fork or chopsticks to eat rice! We do not use our hands or fingers !!!".

Take a look:

For the unversed, Harrold worked for the Prince of Wales from 2004 to 2011. Within no time, his tweet led to an outrage among Twitterati and went on to make viral news as well. While many schooled the former butler of the Royals on the micro-blogging platform by sharing their way of eating rice, others trolled him for being unaware of the traditions and customs followed by people around the globe. He also received a lot of flak online over his 'Rice with knife and fork' tweet. 

While one user responded to his tweet writing, "Ladies& gentlemen, remember WE always use d most flexible, hygienic, portable, eco-friendly, a no-cost instrument called HAND which basically is a Spoon+ knife+fork to eat rice & other things! We do use our metal cutlery depending on the occasion/place. Basically, WE ARE OPEN MINDED. Are u?". Furthermore, another wrote, "If your etiquette teaches you to make fun of someone's culture, then there is a need to improve your etiquette." Although the Royal Butler set the record straight by tweeting, "My etiquette is British etiquette training not worldwide etiquette training as stated in my bio", many continued to share their take on his original tweet.

Check out some more reactions by Twitterati below:

 

 

 

