'Rich Russian Kids' Luxurious Excesses Horrify Netizens As Putin's Army Ravages Ukraine

Instagram page 'Rich Russian Kids' has come to be quite well followed on the network, having emulated a similar social media page namely 'Rich Kids of Instagram'. While the latter account features western teens showing off their privileged lives, on the other hand, the former anonymous account is till now providing glimpses of the opulent lifestyle of 'minigarchs', the offsprings of Russia's wealthy elite. However, in the last few days, the viral social media page has received flak amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine War. Netizens in large numbers have taken to the comments section of the posts featured on the account to slam the incumbent Russian President Vladimir Putin and his military move of invading Ukraine.

Some also wondered how the page can still be allowed to be active, given the curbs that are being placed on the wealthiest of Russia's people by Western nations as well as key internet service providers and sporting associations.

Netizens slam 'Rich Russian Kids'

An angry social media user called for censorship of the page, asking "Why isn't this page banned?' while another pleaded to stop the war. They wrote, "Please stop this war. Dear friends from Russia stop this madness, stop Putin". A netizen chimed in to add, "Many people died of Putin's decision. He creates this war and all are suffering. Everyone should know it," while others chanted "Stop attacks on Ukraine". Take a look at the comments below:

More about the social media page 'Rich Russian Kids'

'Rich Russian Kids' is an anonymous yet verified Instagram account that has a social media following of 1.5 million. As mentioned earlier, the content of the page showcases the luxurious lifestyle of Russia's wealthy elite. However, details of the owner of the account are as-yet-unknown. In the posts, the 'Rich Russian Kids' are often seen driving (and sometimes destroying) fast cars, flying charter with in-flight pinacoladas, toting guns and other apparent excesses. Take a glimpse here:

Above: A 'Rich Russian Kid' taking a baseball bat to a Rolls Royce

Above: A 'Rich Russian Kid' on what appears to be a charter flight with cocktails in emptied pineapples

Above: A 'Rich Russian Kid' with a pistol in each hand driving a snazzy car

The outrage of netizens comes after Russia launched a full-fledged military attack on Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin in his move to bring Ukraine under its control is targeting key cities of the nation including Kyiv and Kharkiv. In the latest update, Russia has captured Kherson city which is home to an estimated 300,000 Ukrainians. The citizens of Ukraine have been forced to find refuge in safety shelters with many (an estimated 1 million) even fleeing the country. Destructive visuals from Kyiv and other cities have shaken the conscience of the entire world. Amid this, the second round of peace talks between Russia & Ukraine is set to take place today.

Image: Instagram/@richrussiankids