'Ring Bearer' Dog's Expression In Wedding Picture Steals The Show & Netizens Hearts

The internet is often flooded with pictures and videos that capture the cute antics of dogs. Adding to them, a wedding picture showcasing a dog as a 'ring bearer' has surfaced on the internet. The post has caught the attention of netizens who expressed their love for the expression of the dog. Some of the netizens even pointed out that the dog's expression had a resemblance with the girl in the 'disaster girl meme'.

Dog ring bearer steals the limelight

The user who goes by the name @Emily_Brier_ on Twitter shared the picture alongside the caption, "Have we discussed how Henry was the ring bear(er) at our elopement and stole the show with this one single photo". The picture shows the couple on their wedding day with the dog Henry was designated as the ring bearer. The picture shared on the microblogging site shows the dog 'Henry' striking a pose for the camera. Take a look at the post:

Have we discussed how Henry was the ring bear(er) at our elopement and stole the show with this one single photo: pic.twitter.com/RmDGEzgzJy — Emily Brier (@Emily_Brier_) September 24, 2021

Since being shared on Twitter, the post has garnered over 67000 likes and several reactions. Netizens in the comments section reacted to the expression of the doggo. Some even pointed out that the expression of Henry reminded them of the viral 'disaster girl meme'. One user commented, "My mind went there immediately. Well done". Another user commented, "This photo is so delightful!". Another user wrote, "This is the best wedding photo of ALL TIME. I hope you have framed versions of it hanging in every room of your house so you are never in a space where you can't see this photo". Check out some netizens reactions:

Truly an incredible shot though! 💛💛 — Dr. K is tired (@onlyalishak) September 24, 2021

That is awesome.



Congratulations for a long and happy marriage! — Vaxxed, Masked (still) and Pissed (@johnedwardxo) September 25, 2021

This photo is so delightful! — Caroline Gottschalk Druschke (@creekthinker) September 25, 2021

Bronx stole the show at our wedding photo shoot 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/lDaM2FVYOC — Michael Martin (@MichaelMaartinn) September 26, 2021

Were you going for an evocation and reversal of the Disaster Girl meme with this photo? 😅 pic.twitter.com/7qQDjgQRmn — Quijano (@QuijanoPhD) September 24, 2021

Unless it’s that they get along together like a house on fire! Trying. LOL — thepointismoot (@lisasmoot1964) September 26, 2021

My mind went there immediately. Well done — Brian Hurn (@brianhurn) September 26, 2021

Image: Twitter/@Emily_Brier_