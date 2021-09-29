Last Updated:

'Ring Bearer' Dog's Expression In Wedding Picture Steals The Show & Netizens Hearts

A wedding picture showcasing a dog as a 'ring bearer' has surfaced on the internet. The post has caught the attention of netizens on Twitter.

Written By
Apoorva Kaul
Ring bearer dog viral photo

Image: Twitter/@Emily_Brier_


The internet is often flooded with pictures and videos that capture the cute antics of dogs. Adding to them, a wedding picture showcasing a dog as a 'ring bearer' has surfaced on the internet. The post has caught the attention of netizens who expressed their love for the expression of the dog. Some of the netizens even pointed out that the dog's expression had a resemblance with the girl in the 'disaster girl meme'.

Dog ring bearer steals the limelight

The user who goes by the name @Emily_Brier_ on Twitter shared the picture alongside the caption, "Have we discussed how Henry was the ring bear(er) at our elopement and stole the show with this one single photo". The picture shows the couple on their wedding day with the dog Henry was designated as the ring bearer. The picture shared on the microblogging site shows the dog 'Henry' striking a pose for the camera. Take a look at the post:

Since being shared on Twitter, the post has garnered over 67000 likes and several reactions. Netizens in the comments section reacted to the expression of the doggo. Some even pointed out that the expression of Henry reminded them of the viral 'disaster girl meme'. One user commented, "My mind went there immediately. Well done". Another user commented, "This photo is so delightful!". Another user wrote, "This is the best wedding photo of ALL TIME. I hope you have framed versions of it hanging in every room of your house so you are never in a space where you can't see this photo". Check out some netizens reactions: 

READ | Boomer the dog amuses netizens with three different looks | Watch video

Last week, a video had gone viral on the internet showcased a dog's love for its toy. The video shows a golden retriever named Barley playing with its stuffed toy called Fluffy. The clip shows Barley holding onto Fluffy and does not let it go when its human tries to take it away. The short video clip was shared on the Instagram page named 'barleyboy.' The video was shared alongside the caption, "It’s my fluffy, not your fluffy". 

READ | 'Awwdorable': Dad doggo brings treat for mama dog as she feeds puppies in viral video
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Barley (@barleyboy)

Image: Twitter/@Emily_Brier_

READ | 'Gestures like this...': Ratan Tata hails Taj staff sharing umbrella with stray dog
READ | Golden retriever pup sleeps in water bowl; netizens go gaga over dog's 'adorable' act

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Ring bearer dog viral photo, Dog in a wedding picture, Disaster girl meme
First Published:
COMMENT
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com