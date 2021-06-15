Robert Irwin Posts Giant Crocodile Tooth Picture; Shares Rare Facts

TV personality and the son of the late “Crocodile Hunter” star Steve Irwin on Monday shared pictures of a giant tooth that fell off the mouth of a crocodile, leaving the viewers flabbergasted. The 17-year-old Robert Irwin took to his official Instagram handle to show his audience “the size" of the actual crocodile tooth as he explained that the reptiles “naturally lose and regrow their teeth throughout their whole life.” The Australian wildlife photographer informed that it was during the feed with ‘Bosco’ that the mammoth creature’s tooth suddenly popped out. “Crocs like him could have over 60 of these in their jaws at any one time,” he further explained while sharing the photographs.

As Irwin shared a close-up picture of the giant tooth, commenters expressed awe at how big the tooth was, while many pointed out that the partly land-loving creatures were in fact capable of regrowing their teeth, unlike the humans. Crocodiles prey on large animals but are generally known to have thin tooth enamel. Unlike humans, the reptiles shed their older teeth as it is replaced with new ones that are much stronger. This trait is also similar to their ancestors' Tyrannosaurus rex that has the same enamel thickness as a crocodile and can also bite extremely hard, according to scientific research done over the years.

Internet mesmerised at tooth's size

Irwin held the large tooth between his fingers that looked about the size of a large bone chunk. “Wow, that’s a big tooth,” a user commented. “I didn't know crocs regrow their teeth, also that one really looks out of place,” another said. “What an awesome tooth. What a stunner,” the third pointed out. The Australian wildlife personality had earlier posted a video with a crocodile for a passenger who was taking a view from the window of his moving car. “We moved Sanchez the alligator across Australia Zoo to a beautiful, newly renovated billabong – I think he enjoyed the ride,” Irwin wrote in a post. In the footage, the reptile was seen looking through the vehicle’s window. Irwin’s mother commented, “I love him watching out the window like a cute puppy dog.”

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.