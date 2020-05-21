Spain: Robotic Bartenders Serve Alcohol In Seville City To Prevent Contamination

As Spain moves in the direction of reopening the country and relaxing the coronavirus restrictions, bars and restaurants are looking at ways they can help prevent further contamination and transmission of the disease. Recently, a Spanish bar experimenting contact-less delivery deployed a robot named 'Beer Cart' to serve beers to customers in an effort to maintain social distancing at its best.

According to reports, a bar in Spain's Seville city has deployed robotic servers to practice contact-less delivery and avoid human-to-human contact as much as possible. The owner of the bar while talking to the press said that he had bought the robot before the coronavirus outbreak peaked, hoping to increase sales using some mechanical manpower. The pandemic forced the country to go into lockdown and the robot was never used because of it. But now as the country is reopening gradually, the owner felt that it will be the perfect time to experiment with the robot.

Robots being used in other places

This is not the first time when robots are being used in the fight against coronavirus as hospitals and governments across the world are using mechanical machines to get all kinds of works done, from checking temperatures of COVID-19 patients to spraying disinfectants on streets. As per reports, police in India are using robots to enforce lockdown in containment zones, which has proven quite helpful for the department. In the United Kingdom, robots are being used to deliver shopping essentials to people who are confined inside their homes due to lockdown.

(Image Credit: AP)



