Robotic Rover 'Smiley' Tempts Shoppers With Candies And Gums In Kenya Store

Kenya's popular departmental store Mars Wrigley has set up futuristic robotic kiosks to hold the customers longer with snacks like gum and candy bars before they checked out of the store. Co-manufactured by Mars Wrigley, Wakefern Food Corp., a retailer-owned cooperative, and a local firm named Savioke, the ShopRite store's candy robot is nicknamed 'Smiley' and is seen serving customers in Monroe, New York, according to a press release. Smiley not only offers treats but also plays groovy music and dances as it makes its rounds through the store to interact with the customers offering sales. The Artificial Intelligence AI automated robot also sanitizes the store to safeguard shoppers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the footages that emerged online, Smiley is seen serving the Mars Wrigley customers Snickers, M&Ms, and Orbit gum, among many other treats. According to the firm, the store robot is equipped with LiDAR self-driving technology to detect people and objects in its proximity while roaming the store. It relies on sensors to navigate the store and detect when a customer is in the vicinity and reaches out to offer the candies and gums. Smiley acts like an autonomous shelf bringing the shoppers the snacks to choose from and also collects the data on shopper interactions using the advanced built-in software. When a customer approaches at least 4 feet distance from the robot, the machine flashes light and displays the notice, displaying its fast scan-and-go technique.

To enhance role of robotics

Smiley has undergone various testing and is now equipped with wider aisles and a layout expected to be conducive to the initial feasibility of the test, a category leadership director at Mars Wrigley, Matt Tice, told RIS agency. The interactive robot also captures data such as the customer traffic and the number of visitors during the peak hours, type, and duration of engagements, etc. the AI robot has been manufactured to enhance the in-store shopping experience for the customers, Tice informed. It also helps Mars Wrigley to understand better the role of robotics in the departmental stores which will decide the future of retail business, he added. Smiley robot is the invention that resulted out of the brainstorming between Mars Wrigley's Launchpad and Wakefern's EDGE teams, Wakefern CIO Cheryl Williams told RIS. The joint teams continue to enhance and improve the AI robots' agile mindset, she added.

(Image Credit: Twitter/@joshua_schall)