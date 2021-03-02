Rohit Sharma's 'lazy' Pic Sparks Hilarious Memes, Netizens Guess What He Must Be Thinking

The third India vs England Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium that ended in just two days had triggered a debate regarding the quality of the pitch. Now, Rohit Sharma shared a photo of himself wondering about the pitch, and his image has triggered a hilarious meme-fest online. The "lazing around" pic has also inspired several memes on social media.

Rohit Sharma's pic triggers meme fest

Rohit posted a picture of himself, dressed in training gear, and captioned it: "Wondering what would be the pitch like for 4th test." Since being posted on Instagram, the photo has garnered 1.4 million 'likes' and nearly 10,000 amused comments - including one from his wife Ritika Sajdeh. "And you make fun of me for lazing around like this," she posted in the comments section. Rohit's "lazing around" picture caught the eye of memers, and now, it is trending with hundreds of such memes being created.

Me after putting my phone on charge : pic.twitter.com/RR56k06BPf — HUNTSMAN🐇 (@hp_mode2) March 1, 2021

You waiting for your salary from beginning of month : pic.twitter.com/KGRRpl84ei — Aman_Chain (@Amanprabhat9) March 1, 2021

Didn't notice, Rohit had a cameo in Tare Zameen Par. pic.twitter.com/grPBp1G4F4 — The Sculpture (@theSculpture_) March 1, 2021

Ye Virat ka kuch karna padega pic.twitter.com/F9UShVNTA5 — Dr. Gill 2.0 (@ikpsgill1) March 1, 2021

ud gaya re Bairi hawa ke jhonke se 🎶 pic.twitter.com/EhHTdma0oj — Laplace😷 (@illogical_7) February 28, 2021

outside a stall, rohit spotted eagerly waiting for his vadapav pic.twitter.com/thxJkn9vsV — Neeche Se Topper (@NeecheSeTopper) February 28, 2021

History Class is Going on



Whole Class :_ pic.twitter.com/sJRgNkVeD7 — Radian⚡𝗥 𝗗 📖 (@imramdyal) March 1, 2021

Netizens also praised Rohit Sharma for replying to the people who had trolled the pitch. "Trolling them like a boss", wrote one user. Another netizen commented, "Doesn't matter for you. You make every pitch look flat." "Hitman is also doing inspection sahi hai na", wrote another user. Another individual commented, "Whatever the pitch will be Vaughan's still gonna cry about it." "Trolled Whole England team again by just writing small Caption", wrote another user.

Michael Vaughan took dig at preparation of pitch

Few days back, Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan, who has simply refused to believe that India were the better side, took a dig at the preparation of the pitch by sharing an image of a farmer plowing his field. However, Indian fans refused to accept England fans blaming the pitch for their pathetic batting collapse alongside pointing out that Indian teams rarely complained of pitches on foreign tours.

