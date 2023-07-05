Roller Coaster Malfunction Leaves 8 People Stranded Upside Down | Watch

In a terrifying incident at the Forest County Festival in Crandon, Wisconsin, a roller coaster malfunction left eight people hanging upside down for several hours on Sunday, July 2. The stranded individuals, including seven children, were eventually rescued without any reported injuries. One indiviual, however, was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

2 things you need to know

A roller coaster malfunction left eight people, including seven children, stuck.

The incident is believed to have been caused by a mechanical failure.

Mechanical failure leads to roller coaster malfunction

A shocking incident occurred on the final day of the festival at the Crandon International Raceway, where the roller coaster suddenly broke down mid-ride, leaving riders suspended in the air. According to NBC News, the passengers were stuck for approximately three hours.

A video capturing the scene quickly went viral on social media, showing the roller coaster with frightened passengers dangling from their seats. The footage also showed a rescuer climbing onto the ride to assist in safely removing the trapped individuals.

Eight people hung upside down for about three hours, stuck in a roller coaster-like attraction.

Emergency happened at a festival in American Wisconsin. Local media write that seven of the eight stranded are children. According to preliminary data, everyone got off with fright. pic.twitter.com/OP3Ow3syQZ — Sasha White (@rusashanews) July 4, 2023

Local Fire Department reveals reason behind the incident

Captain Brennan Cook of the local fire department informed CNN affiliate WJFW that a mechanical failure caused the ride to become stuck in an upright position. He confirmed that the roller coaster had undergone recent inspections by the state of Wisconsin, including one on-site.

Firefighter EMT Erica Kostichka, speaking to WSAW, praised the trapped individuals for their resilience, stating that ‘they did all very well. Obviously, they were scared. They had been upside down for quite some time’.

Social media platforms were flooded with images and videos of the distressing situation. With the festival concluding, organisers and authorities will be reviewing safety protocols to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.