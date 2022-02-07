Rose Day Becomes Top Web Trend; Netizens Celebrate Day With Hilarious Memes & Jokes

The month of love has already arrived and many are looking to spend this time with their loved ones. The Valentine's Day celebrations start a week before February 7 with Rose Day. On this day, people gift roses to their loved ones. Each colour of the rose has its own sentiment. The Rose Day has marked its place in one of the top Twitter trends as netizens shared hilarious memes and jokes online.

On Rose Day, the loved ones gift roses to each other. But the colour of each rose has a different meaning. Different colours stand for different bonds and the kind of relationship you want to have with your loved ones. Rose Day is celebrated with zest, love, and joy by lovers of all ages. Flowers are exchanged during this day with loving wishes and greetings.

Twitter users share hilarious memes on Rose Day

One of the memes read, "Rose day, hug day, kiss day", Single replies to it, "Ye sab kya hota hai, humko ka pta". Another meme is from the movie Hera Pheri. The meme features Baburao Ganpatrao, Raju and Shyam and it has been used to tell the emotions of rose sellers on Rose Day. Here are some of the best Rose Day memes for you:

Couples giving rose to their partners ..



Le * SINGLES #RoseDay pic.twitter.com/v3sfmYnBXv — Omkar Tripathi ❣️ (@Omkartripathii) February 7, 2022

Zomato also shared a meme on Rose Day in which a person is saying No to Rose and Yes to 'Gulab Jamun'. The caption read, "gulab jamun>>>>>> gulab #reels #reelsindia #explorepage #memes😂 #roseday #valentinesday #desi #indianfoodie".

Obviously, a rose of one colour is not enough to say whatever you mean. For that, you can mix and match Valentine’s roses as much as you like, but some combinations have meanings all their own. A bouquet of white and red roses represents unity, a mixture of red and yellow roses represents happiness and if you are gifting yellow roses with orange or red tips to someone, it means your feelings of friendship are turning into love.

Why is Valentine's Day celebrated?

Valentine's week begins with Rose day on February 7, followed by Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day and, finally, Valentine’s Day on February 14. The day is celebrated to honour Saint Valentine, a Catholic clergyman who lived in Rome in the third century.

Image: Twitter/@Nishchal/@abhisheksanghai