Good News: From Pooch Saving Grasshopper To Little Boy Rescuing Horse From Water; Read

With the onslaught of cases and the deaths amid the global pandemic, the updates might sometimes prove to be overwhelming and distressing for our emotional wellbeing. So, here's a positive wrap up of the day with uplifting news contrary to news that might instill fear, worry, and uncertainty during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Baby Raccoons follow their mother

In an adorable video that has emerged on the internet, a line of baby raccoons is seen following their mama raccoon. The mammals which are native to North America are seen entering their home. Uploaded by Indian Forest Service official Susanta Nanda, the video has left the netizens in complete awe as they call the mama as the ultimate ‘boss’. The 1 minute and 23 seconds long video shows Mama raccoon leading the baby raccoons as they climb up a tree to enter their home. As the video moves further, we can see the baby raccoons struggling their way to get inside the hole in the tree bark, which is their home.

“ The thrill of coming home has never changed “ 💕💕 pic.twitter.com/91vq2G0bek — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) August 28, 2020

Teenage boy 'little Hero' tries to save horse

A 13-year-old boy was recently hailed as a ‘little hero’ after he jumped into freezing water to save a drowning horse by holding its head above water for over an hour until help arrived. The teen boy, Cameron Martin leaped into a canal at a farm on the Norfolk Broads after he noticed ‘Domino’ the horse trying to force his head underwater. The little boy used all his might to hold the horse’s head up while also screaming out for help.

‘Mother With Sign’ shares valuable insight

A post about a valuable principle shared by an Instagram account ‘mother with sign’ has amused the internet. Uploaded by a lady named Poonam Sapra, the post depicts a valuable message about one’s course of behaviour that might either make others happier or might want them to have you leave. “There are two types of people” the lady in the post stands with the text message emblazoned on the placard. Her priceless insight goes on to add, “The first type you feel very happy when you meet them”, “the second type you feel happy when they leave”. She further adds, holding another placard, “Decide which one you want to be”.Instagrammers perched in the comments section to agree with the lady’s wise words.

Dog saves a grasshopper in 'kind Act'

A heart-melting video of a German Shepherd dog rescuing the grasshopper from the pool has awe-struck the internet. Shared by the page called ‘Earth’s Beauty’, the nearly 6-second video has accumulated over 28.7k views as the good pooch can be seen doing a humanly act of saving a tiny creature struggling to survive in the deep water. Internet hailed the compassionate act by the pet canine, saying, “Most humans would kill the hopper.”

Four pooches perform rope skipping

A 'paww-dorable' video of four dogs having the time of their lives as they perform rope skipping with their 'hooman' is winning hearts of many on social media. A Twitter handle named 'Welcome To Nature' recently shared a cutesy dog video, wherein four poodles are seen joining their owner as he performs rope skipping. The video soon went viral on the micro-blogging platform, leaving Twitterati in awe of the pooches.

Cuties enjoying time of their lives. Apologies for the low quality video. pic.twitter.com/2QntnvSsGB — Welcome To Nature (@welcomet0nature) August 26, 2020

