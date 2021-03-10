'Royal Soap Oprah': Amul Gets Creative With Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Interview

Amul on Tuesday ran an artful topical ad related to Britain’s Duke and Duchess of Sussex's explosive interview with American TV host Oprah Winfrey. In the two-hour interview, Meghan Markle revealed issues related to race and mental health that she was subjected to while residing with the Royal Family. Now, India's dairy brand Amul has shared an illustration of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, and Oprah seated outdoors in Santa Barbara County. Amul, known for the creative humour, added a punchline on the advertisement that read 'Royal Soap Oprah' with a separate liner underneath 'Amul, Harry [hurry] for it!'.

Interview illustration

Amul's 'high profile' interview illustration depicted Meghan Markle and Harry’s prime time appearance that was centered around taking back control of how their lives were portrayed in the media. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spoke about why they quit the British royalty. Meghan alleged that she was subjected to racist opinions about her son Archie's skin colour, and was denied Royal protection. Meanwhile, Harry revealed that in the likeness of his father and brother he felt 'trapped' at the Palace. In his most awaited interview that aired on an American channel CBS, Harry disputed the allegations and false stories published by British tabloids that he blindsided his grandmother, as rumours had it. he said that his father Prince Charles had "literally" cut him off, and "stopped answering [his] calls".

Harry was speaking about the time when he and his wife Meghan Markle announced their dismissal from the Royal Family, giving up their titles and patronages and stepping out of the monarchy to start a new life in the United States. The Duchess of Sussex, meanwhile, said that the palace decreed that Archie will be deprived of any Royal titles, a move she says was 'different from the protocol'. The royal couple made numerous other revelations in the 2-hour long interview. They pointed out at the discriminatory structure in the Palace with members of the Royal family that bore racist attitudes, without naming any member in specific.

Portraying the sensitive moment, wherein the trio was indulged in conversation that ranged from isolation to Meghan’s struggle with her mental health, palace’s denial of help, and her contemplation of suicide, Amul aced the creative expression. Indeed, the interview, as the dairy company Amul wrote was one of the most high-profile ones to date that attracted a blockbuster audience. More than 49.1 million viewers watched the premier worldwide. In the UK, the viewership hit 12.4 million, which is an estimated fifth of the total population in one of the biggest peak audiences recorded.