Russia: Dog Snatches Reporter's Microphone During A Live Broadcast, Video Goes Viral

In a funny incident that was caught on camera, a dog snatched a reporter’s microphone and ran away while she was doing live coverage for a TV news channel in Russia. A short clip was shared on social media on Friday and has since gone viral. In the video, a journalist named Nadezhda Serezhkina was giving an update on Moscow’s weather when she was abruptly interrupted by a golden retriever, who snatched her microphone and ran away. The video shows Serezhkina chasing the dog to get back her equipment.

After the dog grabbed the microphone and ran away, the anchor hosting the show live from the studio says, “It seems we’ve lost connection with our reporter. We will attempt to get in touch with her again”. According to Express & Star, Serezhkina managed to get her microphone back from the dog’s mouth and later completed her report with the pooch by her side, confirming that he was uninjured and that the mic may have suffered from a bite or two.

The owner of the dog reportedly said that the bright colours on the microphone’s protective cover may have attracted his pet. The video was shared on Twitter by Ali Ozkok, one of Serezhkina’s colleagues, and has since garnered more than 10 million views. Netizens have showered the comment section of the post with hilarious jokes and memes. Some even suggested that the act could be staged as there was no noise coming out from the mic when it was in the dog's mouth.

What's interesting is that the microphone is probably a prop.

The dog grabbing the microphone and running off with it is hardly audible, but it should be. You can't mishandle a mic like that without noise. But you can hear the lady's voice fading out as she chases the dog. — Squirrelly Gagarin (@MennoWolff) April 2, 2021

Dog interrupts anchor on same channel

Interestingly, a dog had interrupted a live coverage by an anchor on the same Russian news channel a few years ago. A black coloured dog was seen jumping on a female anchor while she was trying to present the news of the day. The video had gone viral at the time and resurfaced again after the recent incident involving another dog and a reporter garnered a lot of attention on social media.

