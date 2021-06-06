Russia: Nail Salon Uses Live Fish In Its Aquarium Manicure; Netizens Call It Animal Abuse

In their bid to give a unique and quirky twist to nail art techniques, a Russian nail salon ended up using a live fish in their latest manicure, drawing flak from people online. In one of the nail art tutorial videos, Nail Sunny created a mini aquarium in an acrylic nail, in which they inserted real fish to flaunt the tank crafted by them.

Starting on a normal note, the video clip showed an artist prepping a nail and coating it with aqua blue and silver glitter polish. Things however turned weird after a tiny fish was scooped out from a water tank, and poured into the acrylic tank. Dubbing the unique nail art as “The aquarium”, the salon shared the clip-on social media, stating that “no fish were harmed” during the filming of this video.

“Using animals as if they were nothing more than beauty accessories is sad and stupid,” PETA UK Director Elisa Allen said. “There’s no excuse for ripping sensitive fish out of their natural habitats and confining them to tiny, artificial enclosures – let alone ones attached to people’s nails,” she was quoted by Metro.

Allen said that the establishment must be reported to local authorities for animal cruelty and their social media handles must be suspended in the meantime. The video sparked outrage among netizens who called it animal abuse, reported the clip and asked them to take down the post. Others slammed the establishment for using innocent animals for entertainment purposes.

Netizens outraged

Amid a growing backlash, the salon defended their controversial move, saying that the fish weren’t harmed and were returned to the pet store. But people were not convinced and said the fish were returned traumatised and it still accounted for abuse. Others wondered if the fish even lived after it was used for manicure involving chemicals.

This is not the first time the nail salon has invited criticism for its eccentric taste involving animals. In November 2020, they left people aghast on attaching real shrimp heads to nails as part of another tutorial video. The now-deleted video showed a nail artist using cooked prawns, removing their heads and cleaning them out with a toothpick before attaching it to the nail with adhesive.

They had also received backlash from animal activists for filling hollow acrylic nails with live ants in 2018. Back then too the salon claimed that the experiment was harmless. They shared another clip showing that the ants were released after the experiment and the ants were alive.

