Russia: Two Men Engage In Bizarre Harry Potter-style Fireworks Fight; Watch

Russian police is currently searching for two individuals who engaged in a “firework duel” on New Year’s Eve. According to a report by Russian broadcaster RT, both the unidentified men threw firecrackers at each other in the middle of a street in Balashikha, a town near capital Moscow. The ‘dangerous’ incident came into light after one of the onlookers posted the video of the ‘Harry Potter-style’ fight online.

In the video clip, both the shirtless men, light up and throw firecrackers at each other. As the passers-by watched with amusement, the fireball passes in the vicinity of both. While some explosions bounce on the ground near the men's feet, others shoot up in the air, narrowly missing their heads. Some fireworks also sparked near the crown, however, no injuries were reported after the incident.

The video is also doing rounds on the internet with one user commenting, "Harry Potter vs Voldemort. Moscow Region style." Another wrote, "Most likely dead-drunk individuals idea. Classic." Meanwhile, another user shared own experience and wrote, "In the "Southend" (of Louisville Kentucky USA) I grew up doing roman-candle/trashcan-lid battles. Cheers to these warriors for keeping the dream alive!."

COVID-19 in Russia

Meanwhile, with over 3,284,384 cases of coronavirus, Russia has become one of the worst affected countries by the pandemic. Country's Health Minister Mikhail Murashko, on January 2, said that more than 800,000 people in Russia have been vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, reported Turkish News Agency Anadolu Agency. He further said that the mass vaccination campaign continues in the country. Russia started vaccinating people over the age of 60, and as of now, more than 1.5 million vaccines have been delivered to various parts of the country.

