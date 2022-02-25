Russia-Ukraine War: Scribe Charms Everyone By Reporting On Conflict In 6 Languages; Watch

While the world has been frightened by the Russia-Ukraine crisis, an Associated Press journalist covering the conflict has charmed everyone with his skills. The journalist named Philip Crowther is gaining a lot of attention after a video of him covering the news in six different languages, including English, Luxembourgish, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German, went viral on the internet.

Crowther shared a video on Twitter, where he was seen in Kyiv covering the news on the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The video starts with Crowther talking in English, saying, "There is a war in the east of the Donbass region for eight years now, but despite that, the capital city of Kyiv is relatively calm." The video then changes to him talking in Luxembourgish, then Spanish, Portuguese, French and German. Along with the video, he wrote the caption, "Six-language coverage from #Kyiv with@AP_GMS. In this order: English, Luxembourgish, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German."

People were astonished by Crowther's skills

The video was published four days ago on February 21, and it has received over 24 million views and over 1 lakh 90,000 likes since then. It has been retweeted over 34,000 times. The post drew a flood of responses from people who were astounded by his abilities. One Twitter user wrote, "Some people just have an affinity with languages. Buddy of mine spoke Italian, Greek and English when we were growing up. As an adult Learned Turkish, Arabic, and Romanian like it was arithmetic. Which it might be when your brain is accustomed to learning multiple languages."

I can only do three too. French, Spanish and English. This guy speaks alll those 6 very well, with a slight accent that makes it even more exotic hahahah :-P — Fabian C. (@FabianC07319311) February 22, 2022

This guy speaks spanish with a better accent than half of the population of Spain. Me myself included! — 999977775555 (@DjCkpvmxyKOzXVa) February 21, 2022

there is a bit of an accent in his Spanish, specifically in the “r”s… but it is very close to perfect — Cayote1984 (@reclama1984) February 22, 2022

Another person commented, "It’s impressive. But Luxembourgish? How many people who aren’t from Luxembourg take the trouble to learn that one? It’s a German dialect, but mastering the differences between that and Hochdeutsch? Amazing." The third comment read, "Bravo! I've always been impressed, when I travel on Europe,by how many languages people can speak. It's usually no less than 3, so impressive. In Canada we argue about 2 languages it's silly and self limiting. Knowing more than 1 language automatically gives you an advantage."

can you share how you came to be able to do this? Your accents are phenomenal. — Louise Mensch 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@LouiseMensch) February 22, 2022

Some people just have an affinity with languages. Buddy of mine spoke Italian, Greek and English when we were growing up. As an adult Learned Turkish, Arabic, and Romanian like it was arithmetic. Which it might be when your brain is accustomed to learning multiple languages. — Jake Andrews (@NYCritix) February 22, 2022

I have the utmost respect for those who speak multiple languages. But 6, yes SIX… I’ve not witnessed that before. — Legitimate Political Discourse (@Atheist4Science) February 22, 2022

Russia declares war on Ukraine

Russia started a military operation in Ukraine on Thursday. The World is criticising Russia's President Vladimir Putin for an unjustified attack on Ukraine and has imposed severe sanctions on Russia. However, Putin has claimed that they are only targeting military bases and that civilians are safe.

Image: Twitter/@PhilipinDC