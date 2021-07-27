Russia: Woman Befriends A Wild Bear, Duo Wins Hearts All Over Social Media

Pets are loved by a wide range of people. But amongst pets, cats and dogs are some of the most popular choices. Veronika Dichka of Russia, on the other hand, has an unusual friend in the form of a wild bear. Anyone who sees the Russian woman's huge companion would be terrified. But Veronika is so devoted to her companion that she never abandons him. They eat together, go fishing and boating on Russia's Novosibirsk Lake, and even sleep next to each other. Archie is the name she's given to the colossal brown bear.

Veronika first met Archie in 2019, when she saved his life on her visit to a safari park. After spending time with the gigantic bear, the two formed a friendship, and Veronika began taking Archie to the lake for fishing. Gradually, a great friendship grew between them, and they are now almost inseparable.

Veronika claims that she and Archie have formed a strong bond and that they like spending time together. Despite the fact that some bears are notorious carnivores and that have attacked humans on various occasions in the past, Veronika is confident that there will never be any problem between them.

The duo does photoshoots together, gets positive feedback from Netizens

Veronika has done multiple photoshoots with Archie, in which they are seen riding a fishing boat together. She explains that Archie enjoys boating. She also claims that the bear regards her as a mother figure and when he is afraid, he shelters behind her. Her photoshoots have gotten a lot of positive feedback from her social media users, who are all praise for her bravery in living with a fierce wild animal.

Earlier this month, in the mountains of Gatlinburg, Tennessee, a man risked his life to scare away a fully grown black bear that had broken into his automobile. To let the bear out, the man was seen unlocking the front door of his white SUV.

The bear then jumped out of the seat, looked at the people in front of the car, and went out into the wild, and let out a loud yell and flailed his arms around. The owner of the vehicle then went to inspect the vehicle, which was thrashed by the bear.

