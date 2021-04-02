Russian Couple Narrowly Escapes Death As Colossal Ice Block Falls On Their Car; Watch

In another episode of miraculous survival, a couple in the Kola administrative town of Russia made a narrow escape from death after a gigantic block of ice fell upon them. The whole incident was recorded on camera and later shared on Instagram by a user who goes by the name of ‘dtpchp’. “In the city of Kola, Murmansk region, a block of ice fell on a car parked at house no. 4 on Zavodskaya street,” reads the caption alongside.

The clip begins by showing a man and a woman entering a parked car. After spending a few seconds in serenity, the couple is left traumatized as a giant block of ice falls on their car. While, in typical situations, the momentum of the frozen block was enough to severely injure if not kill an individual, in this case, they are saved by their car’s windshield. As per a report by Ladbible, the block fell from a height of 50 feet.

Further damages

Further in the video, the couple is seen jumping out of their vehicle immediately after the accident. However, in a rush, the driver of the car forgets to switch the reverse gear. As the video ends, the Nissan Murano could be seen retreating backwards, perhaps banging it in a wall behind. Meanwhile, the clip has crossed a tally of 11 thousand views online. Additionally, it has also triggered a myriad of reactions from citizens.

In a similar incident of survival earlier this month, an elderly couple in the US state of Idaho were left dangling 100 feet above the ground after their truck swirled off a bridge. Spine chilling photographs of the couple were shared online by Magic Valley Paramedics, which revealed that their vehicle was only held aloft after the crash by a safety chain that had been connected to a trailer. Later reports have revealed that the unidentified couple belonged to the state capital Boise and hung there for four hours eight minutes before Idaho State Police Trooper arrived for their dramatic rescue.

Image Credits: DTPCHP/Instagram