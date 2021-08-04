Russian 'influencer' Drives Car With Girlfriend Tied To Roof For 'trust Test' Stunt

Influencers these days go to great lengths to increase engagement on their social media platforms. However, a Russian influencer went a little too far. Sergey Kosenko, a social media celebrity, drove his car with his girlfriend shackled to him and strapped to the roof. On Instagram, the influencer posted a video of himself driving through Moscow in a Bentley with his other half strapped to the roof. According to the influencer, he and his girlfriend go through various "trust tests," and this is one of them. He even collaborates with her on a number of videos.

Sergey was fined 750 rubles

Sergey, who has five million followers on Instagram, certainly intended to entertain his fans, but thanks to his reckless driving it backfired. Later, it was reported that he was fined 750 rubles. The influencer drove around with his fiancée tied to him while a piece of Russian background music played in the video. The ongoers on seeing this conduct were plainly perplexed and absolutely startled to witness it.

More difficulty on the way for Sergey

The Moscow State Traffic Inspectorate stated it was looking into the matter. It stated that they launched an investigation into the fact of a video broadcast on the internet in which a girl is tied on the roof of a moving car. Lawyer Konstantin Yurkov predicted that more difficulty was on the way. He told Life (Russian News Agency) that there may be an administrative liability for violating the norms of passenger transportation, which could result in a punishment of up to 1,500 rubles but it could also be criminal if the girl was hurt as a result of the trip.

On social media, he was also chastised by a number of people. One person said, "To be honest, I'm not sure what's so amusing about it, but everyone seems to enjoy it. Is this the example you set for your own children?"

Following the virality of his post, this act was criticised by the media and the government. Sergey posted a satirical Instagram photo of himself watching a news reporter discuss his risky stunt. In the post, he apologised as well. "I apologise. Ilona also apologises. It's a shame to lose RUB 750," he wrote the caption in Russian.

Image- @sergey_kosenko/Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.