Russian Mad Max: Mechanic Customizes Car To Shoot Flames From Headlights; Watch

Occasionally, we come across a video that we can't understand but it still fascinates us. A similar fascinating video is circulating on the Internet which literally brings a scene from an action movie to the real world. A Russian technician named Vahan Mikaelyan displayed his most recently modified vehicle which shoots fire from its headlights. The video begins with Mikaelyan getting into what appears to be a standard Lada 2106. When he walks in, the camera switches to a wide picture. Then the unexpected occurs when the small car shoots two jets of flame from the outer headlight bezels. At least 20 feet from the truck, the fire looks to be shooting out.

Engineering aspects

This isn't a one-time occurrence. Mikaelyan has the option of sustaining the flames or re-igniting the fire. What isn't evident is how this system's engineering works. In military applications, traditional flamethrowers frequently feed combustible fuel via a pressurised tank before igniting the mixture as it exits the weapon. The video doesn't show the inside of the truck, but there is no trace of any further equipment, particularly the tanks required for a flamethrower. This implies that the entire setup is hidden beneath the hood.

During the clip, there is a sound that could be a pump. It's likely that this is supplying the energy required to propel the gasoline out of the nozzles before the blazing stuff erupts from the headlight bezels. From an engineering standpoint, the stunt is fascinating since the builders were able to integrate the working flamethrowers into the empty headlight apertures. This device is useless in the real world as the flamethrowers would only be activated on the road. Mikaelyan doesn't reveal how he made the flame-throwing car, but informed viewers speculate that he used a pump to obtain the necessary power.

On Reddit, viewers of Mikaelyan's flame-throwing Lada left numerous really useful comments and suggestions for him and his insane vehicle. "The only downside I see is you would have to be stationary or driving pretty slow to use it without lighting your own car on fire," commented an Internet user. "This is so useful. They should put this in every car," wrote another.

Mikaelyan's other car

The flame shooting car isn't the first time Mikaelyan has let loose with a vehicle. He's also created a monster truck with enormous waggon wheels and an eight-legged automobile that resembles a spider.

