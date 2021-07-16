Russian Man Jailed For 3.5 Yrs After Neighbour Complained Of Making Horse Noises At Night

A Russian man has been served 3 and a half years imprisonment for disturbing his neighbour. According to reports, 47-year-old Yuri Kondratyev used to make sounds of horses for nearly two hours every night and did not let his neighbours sleep peacefully. Subsequently, the neighbour made at least 80 complaints against him. But, the local police always penalised him with no strict action.

Man makes horse noises out of frustration

According to the police report, the man, hailing from Russia's Nizhny Novgorod city, was living with his spouse. In 2018, his wife left him alone that affected his mental state. His neighbour stated that Yuri had been behaving peculiarly after his wife left him and he started playing loud musiic in the middle of the night. When neighbours complained about his behaviour, he replaced that with the sound of a horse running or horse snorting.

Neighbour suggested man getting medical checkup, he ended with more torture

Subsequently, the neighbours felt that he might be having some mental issue that needs proper treatment. When they suggested Yuri getting medical treatment, he produced a document from a therapist in which it was mentioned that he is mentally fit.

According to the neighbour, they have lodged 80 complaints against Yuri between April 2018 and December 2020. Subsequently, police slapped the Russian man with a fine till the time he was not arrested. Now, the court has slammed Yuri Kondratyev with a jail term of 3.5 years.

