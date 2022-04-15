Russian Pianist Keeps Playing Ukrainian Song In Protest Of War Despite Cops' Intervention

Ever since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, certain heart-wrenching incidents have grabbed the attention of viewers on the internet. There have also been several instances of resistance from Ukrainians that have come to light. From fighting Russian soldiers to Ukrainians standing their ground, there have been many incidents that resonate with hope. A video of a Russian pianist went viral, wherein he is seen playing a song by a Ukrainian composer as a sign of protest against Russia's President Vladimir Putin's war.

In a recent video, Russian pianist Alexei Lyubimov can be seen playing the composition directed by Ukrainian composer Valentin Silvestrov along with verses of classic Russian poets. The incident was believed to have taken place at Rassvet cultural center in Moscow. It shows two uniformed officers disrupting Lyubimov's performance while he continued to play. Meanwhile, the audience recorded the powerful moment on their smartphone cameras.

The video was shared on Twitter by the account of @sevslv, and the caption on the video read, "Civic resistance through culture: The antiwar piano concert of Alexei Lyubimov & Yana Ivanilova "Songs against the Time" in the Culture Center "Rassvet" in Moscow was raided by the police officers saying the building was mined. But everyone knew why; that's quite an applause!" However, as soon as the Russian musician ended up playing, the crowd cheered him up and presented him with a round of applause.

Civic resistance through culture:



The antiwar piano concert of Alexei Lyubimov & Yana Ivanilova "Songs against the Time" in the Culture Center "Rassvet" in Moscow was raided by the police officers saying the building was mined.



But everyone knew why; that's quite an applause! pic.twitter.com/9zDeJq8NLz — Sergey Vasiliev (@sevslv) April 14, 2022

The reason behind playing Ukrainian Composition

According to a Moscow Times report, the concert was stopped after the performance and the building was evacuated. The report added that Moscow police searched the premises for bombs for two and a half hours, due to an anonymous bomb threat. However, several Russians have also been detained for protesting the invasion and displaying Ukrainian flags and symbols since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his "special military operation" on February 24. It was believed that the composition was sung as an 'anti-war' sign.

Image: Twitter/@sevslv