Russian Sailors Rescue Dog Stranded On Floating Ice In Arctic, Watch Video

A white dog that was stranded on Arctic ice was rescued by Russian sailors. The one-year-old dog Aika that reportedly ran away from home in May was found on Russia's Arctic coast. The crew of the icebreaker Alexander Sannikov spotted the dog on the piece of ice and rescued the animal with the help of ladder, according to AP.

As per Russian Media, the vessel was accompanying the process of unloading oil through the Arctic Gate terminal to the tanker when the employees heard barking and noticed a white dog in the ice. At that time, the ice drift had already begun and the animal could drown or die of hunger. The sailors used the ladder to rescue the animals. The video of the incident that has gone viral on social media shows the white dog wagging her tail while walking towards the vessel. Russian sailors lowered the ramp to the ice and the dog tries to step on the ladder. The dog climbed on the ladder and the crew of icebreaker kept the dog in the vessel.

After the rescue, the sailors contacted the local population and took the dog to the nearby village to locate the human family of the dog, according to Russian media. The owner of the dog was very happy to get their pet back. The dog reportedly had run away from the home in May. The owner of the dog Svetlana Chereshneva thanked the icebreaker crew and the oil company that rescued the dog. The dog after returning home slept for the first day and ate poorly but now its appetite has returned.

