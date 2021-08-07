Russian Woman Sues McDonald's, Claims Company Ads Forced Her To Break Fast During Lent

In an astonishing turn of events, a Russian woman has decided to sue McDonald's for reportedly breaking her Lent fast.

The Daily Mail reported that Ksenia Ovchinnikova, an Orthodox Christian from Omsk, Russia, is suing one of the world's largest fast-food restaurant chains, alleging that its delectable-looking billboard banners forced her to break her fast for Lent.

McDonald's is being accused of breaking the law and insulting the woman's religious beliefs by selling delectable meat products during a season when Christians try to avoid eating meat and other animal products. She is seeking compensation for 1,000 rubles for the moral harm she has suffered.

Too alluring to resist

Ovchinnikova's allegation refers to an incident that occurred in April 2019, while she was fasting for Lent. The woman hadn't eaten meat in almost a month when she came across an enticing banner ad for McDonald's cheeseburgers and chicken McNuggets while wandering through the streets of Omsk.

She had fasted successfully for the past 16 years during Lent, but she couldn't resist her hunger, so she went to the nearest McDonald's and got a burger. The woman immediately regretted succumbing to her weakness but blamed the fast-food chain's aggressive advertising for the folly.

Ovchinnikova wrote in her statement that by that point, she had already been fasting for a month, but when she saw an advertising banner, she couldn't help herself and went to McDonald's and bought a cheeseburger. She added that she detects a violation of the consumer protection statute in McDonald's behaviour and has requested that the court investigate and order McDonald's LLC to compensate her for moral harm if the investigation finds that a breach has occurred,

More legal trouble for McDonald's in Russia

Olga Bondareva, press secretary of the capital's Tverskoy court informed that in a separate case a resident of Moscow filed a complaint against the McDonald's fast-food business last month because of the slick stairway. The man stated that he was hurt after slipping on the steps of one of the chain's restaurants. Bondareva told Sputnik that the plaintiff seeks to recover from the McDonald's outlet at ZAO Moscow the costs of treatment incurred in connection with the injury to his health at 64,697 rubles and additional compensation of 2 million rubles for moral damage.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.