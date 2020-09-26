Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Personal Trainer Does Pushups In Front Of Her Casket To Pay Tribute

Bryant Johnson, the personal trainer of US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg paid his last respects by performing three push-ups as her casket was laid in the US Capitol. United States President Donald Trump along with his wife was also present at the Capitol. Ginsburg passed away on September 18, 2020, due to pancreatic cancer-related complications. The 87-year old Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States died just ahead of the 2020 US Polls.

Last tribute to Justice Ginsburg

Ginsburg’s casket was draped with the American national flag. Johnson was seen standing in front of the casket, wearing a suit and a face mask as he dropped down to the ground and did three push-ups. This heartwarming gesture has been adored by many on social media.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was nominated as the Associate Justice of the Supreme Court in June 1993 by President Bill Clinton. Ginsburg replaced the retiring Justice Byron White. She was the second female justice and the longest-serving Jewish Justice of the US Supreme Court. The sudden death of the feminist icon left several people in shock.

Justice Ginsburg believed that women belonged to places where decisions are made and was a women's rights advocate. Speaking about abortion rights she once said that 'the government has no business making that choice for a woman' during an interview with the New York Times. Ginsburg strongly opposed gender-based discrimination and her decisions reflected her opinion. She was the 4th oldest Justice to serve the United States Supreme Court.

