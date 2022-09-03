Last Updated:

Sachin Tendulkar To Kamal Haasan; Celebrities Hop Onto Twitter's 'One Word' Trend

The one-word tweet trend has taken the internet by storm, with notable celebrities like Sachin Tendulkar, Kamal Haasan and more taking part in it.

The one-word tweet trend has taken the internet by storm, with notable celebrities like Sachin Tendulkar, Kamal Haasan and more taking part in it. Not just them, US President Joe Biden also jumped the bandwagon and posted the word 'Democracy', drawing several reactions from Twitteratis. The trend is believed to have been started by American train service provider 'Amtrak' as they posed a Tweet simply mentioning "trains."

Celebrities hop onto Twitter's 'One Word' trend

While cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar posted the word 'cricket', Dinesh Karthik and his wife Dipika Pallikal chose to write each other's names. On the other hand, superstar Kamal Haasan also mentioned a word in Tamil which translates to 'People'. Take a look at some of the Tweets. 

Here are some other one-word tweets from across the globe that trended recently - 

Earlier, Twitter announced that they were testing the edit button which is set to roll out soon for all the Twitter blue subscribers. In an official tweet, Twitter wrote, "if you see an edited Tweet it's because we're testing the edit button this is happening and you'll be okay".

