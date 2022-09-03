The one-word tweet trend has taken the internet by storm, with notable celebrities like Sachin Tendulkar, Kamal Haasan and more taking part in it. Not just them, US President Joe Biden also jumped the bandwagon and posted the word 'Democracy', drawing several reactions from Twitteratis. The trend is believed to have been started by American train service provider 'Amtrak' as they posed a Tweet simply mentioning "trains."

Celebrities hop onto Twitter's 'One Word' trend

While cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar posted the word 'cricket', Dinesh Karthik and his wife Dipika Pallikal chose to write each other's names. On the other hand, superstar Kamal Haasan also mentioned a word in Tamil which translates to 'People'. Take a look at some of the Tweets.

cricket — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 2, 2022

மக்கள் — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) September 3, 2022

Dinesh — Dipika Pallikal (@DipikaPallikal) September 2, 2022

Dipika — DK (@DineshKarthik) September 2, 2022

Films — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 2, 2022

Progress — Dr. Ashwathnarayan C. N. (@drashwathcn) September 2, 2022

Here are some other one-word tweets from across the globe that trended recently -

democracy — President Biden (@POTUS) September 2, 2022

Cola — Pepsi (@pepsi) September 1, 2022

trains — Amtrak (@Amtrak) September 1, 2022

PlayBold — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 2, 2022

universe — NASA (@NASA) September 1, 2022

coffee — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) September 1, 2022

pineapple — Domino's Pizza (@dominos) September 1, 2022

deadpool — Deadpool (@Deadpool) September 1, 2022

food — Swiggy (@Swiggy) September 2, 2022

answers — Google India (@GoogleIndia) September 2, 2022

Earlier, Twitter announced that they were testing the edit button which is set to roll out soon for all the Twitter blue subscribers. In an official tweet, Twitter wrote, "if you see an edited Tweet it's because we're testing the edit button this is happening and you'll be okay".

if you see an edited Tweet it's because we're testing the edit button



this is happening and you'll be okay — Twitter (@Twitter) September 1, 2022

(IMAGE: PTI/ TWITTER/ @SACHIN_RT/ @IKAMALHAASAN)