The one-word tweet trend has taken the internet by storm, with notable celebrities like Sachin Tendulkar, Kamal Haasan and more taking part in it. Not just them, US President Joe Biden also jumped the bandwagon and posted the word 'Democracy', drawing several reactions from Twitteratis. The trend is believed to have been started by American train service provider 'Amtrak' as they posed a Tweet simply mentioning "trains."
While cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar posted the word 'cricket', Dinesh Karthik and his wife Dipika Pallikal chose to write each other's names. On the other hand, superstar Kamal Haasan also mentioned a word in Tamil which translates to 'People'. Take a look at some of the Tweets.
cricket— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 2, 2022
மக்கள்— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) September 3, 2022
Dinesh— Dipika Pallikal (@DipikaPallikal) September 2, 2022
Dipika— DK (@DineshKarthik) September 2, 2022
Films— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 2, 2022
Progress— Dr. Ashwathnarayan C. N. (@drashwathcn) September 2, 2022
Here are some other one-word tweets from across the globe that trended recently -
democracy— President Biden (@POTUS) September 2, 2022
Cola— Pepsi (@pepsi) September 1, 2022
trains— Amtrak (@Amtrak) September 1, 2022
PlayBold— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 2, 2022
universe— NASA (@NASA) September 1, 2022
coffee— Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) September 1, 2022
pineapple— Domino's Pizza (@dominos) September 1, 2022
deadpool— Deadpool (@Deadpool) September 1, 2022
food— Swiggy (@Swiggy) September 2, 2022
answers— Google India (@GoogleIndia) September 2, 2022
Earlier, Twitter announced that they were testing the edit button which is set to roll out soon for all the Twitter blue subscribers. In an official tweet, Twitter wrote, "if you see an edited Tweet it's because we're testing the edit button this is happening and you'll be okay".
if you see an edited Tweet it's because we're testing the edit button— Twitter (@Twitter) September 1, 2022
