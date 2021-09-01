Samosa Seller On Bike Creates Furore On Internet For Unique Style Of Selling; Watch

Every vendor and small shop owner has certain unique selling points. Everybody has witnessed them attempting to market their wares by enticing clients in their own unique manner. Some people try to attract customers' attention by repeating the name of their items in an unusual or amusing tone of voice. One such funny incident about a man selling samosa and kachori in some streets of India has resurfaced on the internet. The video is so engaging that it went viral instantly.

More about the man selling samosa

The video was shared viia an Instagram account named ‘Giedde'. In the video, the samosa vendor is seen sitting on the bike, repeatedly chanting rhythmic words, “galma-galam samosas lelo.” As he was trying to attract the customers, he was videotaped and that has been put up on the internet, where it has subsequently gone viral. The way he screams and draws customers with his enthusiastic voice is fascinating to watch.

Take a look at the video:

This video has garnered a lot of attention, with over 26,000 views. People are appreciating his marketing skills and left amusing comments and emojis in the comments thread. Because of his stammer, several people found it attractive. One of the users wrote, “Good style of selling”, while another commented comically, “dalma dalam” while mimicing his “galma galam”. One other user commented, “respect.” Several users have even tagged Yashraj Mukhate, saying that the vendor is his next singing parody.

Take a look at the comments:

Another food vendor who went viral

A few days back, business tycoon Anand Mahindra posted a very interesting video of a dosa seller showing his selling skills. In the video, the dosa maker was seen spreading spices over the toasted batter on the burner. He then twists his vegetables on the dosa before rolling and cutting the dosa into segments.

The seller was seen grabbing a dish, quickly placing the dosa pieces onto it and throwing the platter full of food to his other companion, who then served the food to his clients.

Anand Mahindra wrote while sharing the video, “This gentleman makes robots look like unproductive slowpokes… I’m tired just watching him…and hungry, of course..”

Take a look:

This gentleman makes robots look like unproductive slowpokes… I’m tired just watching him…and hungry, of course.. pic.twitter.com/VmdzZDMiOk — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 17, 2021



(Image Credit: Instagram-Giedde)