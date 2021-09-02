Last Updated:

Samosas With Serial Numbers Go Viral, Netizens Express Mixed Feelings About Them; See Pic

A Twitter user named Nitin Misra shared an image of Samosa with a serial number imprinted on it. The picture instantly went viral and received over 9,900 likes.

Written By
Rohit Ranjan
Samosa

@nitinmisra- Twitter Image


The affection of Indians for samosas is timeless. There are varieties of fillings in Samosas over the years, and people have seen those varieties on the Internet. However, this time the tasty snack is doing rounds on the Internet for a very different reason. A Twitter user named Nitin Misra shared an image of Samosa with a serial number imprinted on it.

Netizens in splits

The picture instantly went viral as soon as he shared it on the microblogging site. It received over 9,900 likes and has hundreds of retweets and comments. Two samosas are positioned side by side in the photographs, each with a four-alphabet serial number imprinted on the bottom. The unusual way of serving samosas drew a lot of the attention of Twitter users, implying that we live in a technologically advanced environment. When Twitter users saw the samosas with serial numbers, they were split. Some said that this was necessary since each samosa was valuable. Many people were curious about the origins of the samosas. According to one user, "Social impact of samosa in human lives." Another Twitter user wrote, "It didnt have a QR code?"

READ | Anubhav Sinha shares why 'samosa' influences Indian scriptwriting, netizens share reasons

The third comment read, "That’s the best part of Samosa Party, each one has its name stamped. They give you an incomparable variety of samosas giving you to local feel while touching global standards with their hygiene protocol!"

READ | 'Samosa in space': British eatery launches snacks into space, guess where it crash-landed

Those who were already aware of the numbering on samosas were eager to notify others that it was a signature used by a company based in Bengaluru and Gurgaon to distinguish between different samosa kinds. 

Man who launched samosa on the space

Samosa is one of India's most popular street snacks. However, this Indian based UK restaurant used samosa in a very strange way. Niraj Gadher, the restaurant owner attempted three times to send a samosa into space which was successfully launched but it crashed in France. The incredible space mission was completed in three tries by Chai Walla, one of the UK's best Indian eateries. According to news outlet UPI, Niraj Gadher came up with the idea of sending a samosa into space because he wanted to share some cheer around.

READ | Tequila Golgappa to Spinach Samosa: What's on Priyanka Chopra's NYC restaurant's desi menu

Image- @nitinmisra/Twitter

READ | Hrithik Roshan's online samosa order has a full twist of 'Jadoo'; check out
READ | Samosa seller on bike creates furore on internet for unique style of selling; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Samosa, Twitter, Samosas
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND