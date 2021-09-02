Samosas With Serial Numbers Go Viral, Netizens Express Mixed Feelings About Them; See Pic

The affection of Indians for samosas is timeless. There are varieties of fillings in Samosas over the years, and people have seen those varieties on the Internet. However, this time the tasty snack is doing rounds on the Internet for a very different reason. A Twitter user named Nitin Misra shared an image of Samosa with a serial number imprinted on it.

Samosas I ordered had serial numbers 🙄 Can tech pls stay away from my halwai. pic.twitter.com/DKo1duIiC9 — Nitin Misra (@nitinmisra) September 1, 2021

Netizens in splits

The picture instantly went viral as soon as he shared it on the microblogging site. It received over 9,900 likes and has hundreds of retweets and comments. Two samosas are positioned side by side in the photographs, each with a four-alphabet serial number imprinted on the bottom. The unusual way of serving samosas drew a lot of the attention of Twitter users, implying that we live in a technologically advanced environment. When Twitter users saw the samosas with serial numbers, they were split. Some said that this was necessary since each samosa was valuable. Many people were curious about the origins of the samosas. According to one user, "Social impact of samosa in human lives." Another Twitter user wrote, "It didnt have a QR code?"

Been hearing a lot about Samosa Party. How's the taste compared to local eatries? — Arijit Das (@arijitdas2603) September 1, 2021

Samosa party. The stamp suggests the type of samosa. They're awesome :) — Diwakar (@Pentropy) September 1, 2021

Ohh!! Where is the Barcode?? Mine one was having bar code as well. It will help them know the time of fry and ingredients they used in the mixure. Once sold they send a feedback and get customer opinion. They use data science to study the "Social impact of Samosa in humans lives" — Atish (@Atish51578335) September 2, 2021

The third comment read, "That’s the best part of Samosa Party, each one has its name stamped. They give you an incomparable variety of samosas giving you to local feel while touching global standards with their hygiene protocol!"

samosa party does that in bangalore, but they have like 20 different types of samosa, all which look same after getting fried. — Saurabh Ariyan 🇮🇳 (@Saurabh_ariyan) September 1, 2021

Please Use next time EAN or UPC code , — Jaikishan Gupta 🇮🇳 (@Jaikishangupta) September 2, 2021

I m disappointed. Piche QR code bhi bola thaa dalne ko mai ne — Lavnasur Kejriwal aka GWTW (@lavnasura) September 2, 2021

True!!! And actually such a good idea to stamp them in order to avoid confusion .. instead of ppl breaking off the tip to check which samosa has what filling 😊… so so innovative!! — Y (@yashodharasah) September 2, 2021

Those who were already aware of the numbering on samosas were eager to notify others that it was a signature used by a company based in Bengaluru and Gurgaon to distinguish between different samosa kinds.

Man who launched samosa on the space

Samosa is one of India's most popular street snacks. However, this Indian based UK restaurant used samosa in a very strange way. Niraj Gadher, the restaurant owner attempted three times to send a samosa into space which was successfully launched but it crashed in France. The incredible space mission was completed in three tries by Chai Walla, one of the UK's best Indian eateries. According to news outlet UPI, Niraj Gadher came up with the idea of sending a samosa into space because he wanted to share some cheer around.

Image- @nitinmisra/Twitter