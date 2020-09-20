Sand Art Illustrating Correct Way Of Wearing Mask Wins Internet; Netizens Say 'great Work'

An informative artistic illustration on sand related to coronavirus advisory about effectively wearing masks to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus has won hearts on the internet. Shared by the acclaimed Indian sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik on his official Twitter handle, the image features his recent work of art on the beach that demonstrates two sculptors portraying correct and incorrect methods of wearing a face mask amid the pandemic. Pattnaik captioned the image of his artwork warning people that an incorrect way of wearing a mask might possess the risk of contraction of the novel COVID-19 disease. He further advised people to stay in the green zone by adhering to the appropriate health safety measure.

In one of the sculptures of a human face, Pattnaik depicted a man loosely wearing his face mask that has left his nose and part of his mouth uncovered against a red background, indicating an alarming situation. He designed a red cross with sand on the first sculpture warning people that it wasn’t the right way to wear masks and didn’t ensure protection against coronavirus. In the other sand sculpture, the artist depicts a man’s face that has his mask that covered his nose and mouth and was tucked safely behind ear loops or tied at the back of the head.

Users liked Pattnaik’s artistic expression

A green tick indicated the correct way of wearing the mask. Pattnaik used art to caution people that they might accidentally expose themselves to the possibility of catching COVID-19 with the incorrect way of wearing the mask. The image accumulated over 2.2k likes as users admired Pattnaik’s artistic expression in being able to convey an important message to the society, especially as India has been witnessing an onslaught of the caseload in the recent days. Users also shared additional information in the comments thread and lauded the artist for spreading awareness.

