Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Goddess Kali Art On Diwali With A Takeaway Message

International Sand Artist and Padma Shri Awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik mesmerised all by creating a transfixing Goddess Kali sand art with 4,045 diyas (earthen lamps) on Puri beach during the occasion of Diwali.

Posting a picture of the sculpture with the sea in the backdrop on his Twitter handle, Pattnaik tweeted, "#HappyDiwali My Sand Art of Goddess Maa Kali with installation of 4045 Diyas at Puri beach in Odisha." Till now, Pattnaik's post has garnered over 3,979 likes, 12 quote tweets, and 359 retweets.

Pattnaik is known for making sand art. In the Eastern states of West Bengal, Odisha and Assam, the festival of Kali Puja is celebrated along with Diwali. They worship Goddess Kali on new moon day, i.e. Amavasya Tithi.

Pattnaik integrated elements from both the festival into his art, which makes the Goddess Kali sand art even more special. It may be noted that this year, the majestic Diwali celebrations in the city of Ayodhya made it to the Guinness Book of World records where 15 lakh earthen lamps were lit for the celebration.

Prime Minister Modi tweeted, "On this holy land of Ayodhya, I had the privilege of worshipping Lord Shri Ramlala. I wished for the progress of the nation and the well-being of all the countrymen."

Sudarsan Pattnaik has previously represented India in 50 festivals and international sand sculpture championships around the world and won 27 championships. He was honoured with the Padma Shri award in 2014 and was the first sand artist to be conferred with the fourth highest civilian award. Previously, he had created a sculpture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17. He created the sculpture using 1,213 mud tea cups.