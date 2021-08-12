Sania Mirza, Farah Khan Answer Questions About Their Friendship; Watch Video

Indian Tennis player Sania Mirza and Bollywood Director Farah Khan have a great friendship and their social media accounts are proof of it. Recently, Sania Mirza posted a video on her Instagram handle with Farah Khan on the viral trend "Questions I Get Asked". In the video, the two shares one-word response to the questions asked.

Sania Mirza and Farah Khan answer questions about friendship

The 'Questions I Get Asked' trend involves dancing as the questions are asked while the respondent’s answers appear as captions in the video. Sania Mirza shared a video of the challenge on Instagram. In the video, the questions asked are, "How are you guys friends even with such a large age gap?" and "One is from sports and the other from films. What do you guys have in common?" The third question asked in the video is "With your busy schedules and constant travel plans, how do you even find time to stay in touch?" The two friends respond to these questions with another question, "So?" The video ends with a note from the two friends that reads, "In spite of the distance, age barriers, and different background, we are both Best Friends Forever." Watch the video here:

Since being posted on Instagram, the video has garnered over 116,330 views and scores of reactions. Farah Khan in the comments section wrote, "Things we do". Netizens took to the comments section to post their reactions to the video. One user commented, "Very nice" while another commented, "Cute". Some of the users just left heart emojis in the comments section. Check out some user reactions.

Last month, India's tennis ace Sania Mirza made headlines as she became the third Indian to be granted a 10-year Dubai 'Golden Visa.' As per reports, the Dubai Golden Visa has only been granted to two Bollywood stars so far. The Dubai Golden Visa will allow Sania Mirza and her husband Shoaib Malik a 10-year residency in the UAE. Speaking to ANI, Sania Mirza said, "First of all I would like to thank Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid, Federal Authority For Identity and Citizenship & General authority of sports Dubai for giving us the Dubai Golden Visa. Dubai is extremely close to me and my family." Sania called Dubai her second home and added that they were looking forward to spending more time there.

IMAGE: mirzasaniar/Instagram

Inputs from ANI

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.