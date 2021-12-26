Santa Claus' House Listed For $1 Million, Value To Climb Another 14% Next Year

Santa Claus' house in 'The North Pole' has been listed for more than $1 million and experts predict that the value of the house will climb another 14% next year, in line with the rest of the US. The real estate company Zillow issued a statement announcing that the house was built in the 1800s and is deeply embedded in Old World elegance yet offers modern-day comforts due to a recent refurbishment.

It lies on 25 acres and boasts some unique features such as a rock fireplace, a hot chocolate tap, and a gourmet oven with 12 distinct cookie settings. Santa's primary living quarters include three bedrooms and two bathrooms, as well as a community of miniature elf cottages.

In the living area, there is a floor-to-ceiling river rock fireplace for roasting chestnuts, according to Zillow. There is also a gourmet kitchen, with an oven that has 12 cookie settings. In the neighbouring dining room, cookies are served immediately from the oven to the table, along with hot chocolate on tap. The hallway leads to the main bedroom and two attractive guest rooms. In Santa's peaceful study room, an exquisite writing desk is flanked by the same sewing table where he created the original Teddy bear.

The property's value has increased dramatically in the last five years. It is now worth $1,031,401. According to Zillow, this Santa and Mrs Claus' home is the ultimate Zen retreat, where they've been getting in shape, creating wonderful sweets for everyone, and spending their time at home playing games and staying healthy.

The Clauses originally listed their home on Zillow in 2016, providing believers all around the world with a glimpse into their wonderful life. This year, the Clauses updated their home images, and it appears that they have a few new items to their home, including a stationary bike and a newly-adopted pup and also an excellent writing desk in Santa's study room, according to Zillow. It has been indicated multiple times that the Clauses will not sell the house. Zillow shared the one image of the house on Instagram, with a great response from the audience.

Image: @zillow/Instagram, Unsplash