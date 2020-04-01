COVID-19: SAPD Officers Help Girl Celebrate Birthday Amid Lockdown

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, people have resorted to staying indoors and working from home, while under strict lockdown conditions. Nations have imposed strict lockdown conditions because of which, people cannot go outside. Amid this, a heartwarming video of San Antonio Police Department officers, who helped a girl celebrate her birthday in quarantine has been doing rounds on social media.

Nickolas Burns shared the video on Facebook. As the nations are under a complete lockdown situation, people cannot go out of their houses. Consequently, Nickolas Burns's daughter couldn't celebrate her birthday.

SAPD officers' sweet gesture

To make the day special for his daughter, Nickolas requested the SAPD for help. He then asked the SAPD if they could help to lift her spirits on her birthday and they agreed. The video shows the girl standing on the roadside, where, a carcade of police cars was spotted, wishing her, while moving ahead.

In the video, the girl can be seen enjoying and astonished by the birthday gift that she received, amid the coronavirus. The police officers wished her, while moving ahead. It can be seen that the girl was surprised.

The video has garnered over 2.3K likes since it has been uploaded. It has been appreciated by the masses. It was followed by various comments from the people, who praised the SAPD. There was a user who said, “My Birthday is next week but I have warrants....jk Happy Birthday stay safe.” Another user said,” You qualify for a Free weekend getaway with FREE meals, bedding and cable TV.”

While others wished the girl and praised the officers for their gesture. A user commented, “Happy birthday ,what a present!! Well done to all the police officers.” Another commented, "That was so nice SAPD." While another said, "Happy Birthday, way to go San Antonio Police Department."

