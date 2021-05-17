Saree-clad Grandmother Bowls A Perfect Strike, Netizens Call Her 'boss Lady'

The people of India are facing a difficult time due to COVID-19 and a new video has surfaced on the internet which would brighten up your day. The video features an elderly woman clad in a yellow saree, white shoes and a face mask who can be seen bowling in an alley. The clip was shared by Twitter user Sudarshan Krishnamurthy and in the clip, his grandmother has nailed a bowling strike.

Saree-clad grandmother bowls a strike

Sudarshan has shared the video in which his grandmother is seen rolling the ball in a saree. The ball effortlessly slides through a ball track. The woman after achieving the perfect strike turns around and fixes her mask. The elderly lady then giggles about her achievement in striking down all the pins. Take a look at the post.

Hi Twitter, please appreciate my grandma bowling a strike in her saree, and then proceeding to ensure her mask covers her nose#QueenShit, if you ask me! 👸🏽 pic.twitter.com/T3g4x5dpbk — Sudarshan Krishnamurthy (@sudkrish) May 17, 2021

The 15-second video has gone viral on Twitter and it has got more than 1 million views. The elderly woman has impressed the netizens who took to the comments section to share their views. People on Twitter found Sudarshan Krishnamurthy’s grandmother a queen and a boss lady. One user wrote, "In the end she says, you fret over getting this simple thing right?". "Her reaction after the strike is just pr", commented another user. Another person wrote, "This made my day! Cool cool! And nani is walking back like- what's the big deal." Check out some user reactions.

What a boss lady! — Vishnu Sheth (@vishnu_sheth) May 17, 2021

This is heartwarming. And then post hit her reaction. "I guize make a big deal of everything " whtaaahaan — StayHomeStaySafe# (@LokalloBaat19) May 17, 2021

Brilliant !

As easy as that !

Only been playing for 30yrs and am happy if i get 7 after 2 balls

Please ask her how much she charges for coaching ! — JezzaG25 (@JezzaG25) May 17, 2021

What a perfection! Cool, calm, composed & cautious about her mask.

No pumping in the air, raising hands in the air in excitement. Taking her Strike in very normal. Message from her..on should remain cool & calm. — 🇮🇳 BN Sharma, IG (Retd) (@BholaNath_BSF) May 17, 2021

She turned around like pic.twitter.com/cgV7zgWn28 — A Screaming Leah MD (she/her) (@leahrochonmd) May 17, 2021

Loving this.. Our Paatis are awesome.. What they cannot handle? Give them finance ministry, they will handle like a pro 😊 loving this grandma and her expressions.. — Viji Suresh (@vijisuresh) May 17, 2021

This made my day!

Cool cool!

And nani is walking back like- what's the big deal!! — Trupti Mandalia (@Pathmath1) May 17, 2021

Reminded me this movie, very inspiring 🙏 pic.twitter.com/OyouzmPCMD — Anupriya Agarwal Lab (@LabAgarwal) May 17, 2021

Her reaction after the strike is just priceless.. 😍😍🙏🙏 — Siva Kumar 🇮🇳 (@nakshatrala) May 17, 2021

Meanwhile, a wholesome video has surfaced on the internet which showed an elderly couple dancing and grooving, leaving the netizens in complete awe. Uploaded on Twitter handle, ‘Fred Schultz’, the dance clip features two people showing off their dance moves on the song ‘Problema’ by ‘Daddy Yankee’. Even the uploader seems impressed by the dancing skills of the couple as he wrote, ‘They still got it’. The video has now gone viral on the internet with netizens all across social media sharing the wholesome clip.

They still got it. 😏😜💃🏻🕺 pic.twitter.com/gzv1uo3Ghc — Fred Schultz (@fred035schultz) May 7, 2021

