Saree-clad Grandmother Bowls A Perfect Strike, Netizens Call Her 'boss Lady'

The video features an elderly woman clad in a saree who can be seen bowling in an alley. The video was shared by her grandson and it has gone viral on internet.

The people of India are facing a difficult time due to COVID-19 and a new video has surfaced on the internet which would brighten up your day. The video features an elderly woman clad in a yellow saree, white shoes and a face mask who can be seen bowling in an alley. The clip was shared by Twitter user Sudarshan Krishnamurthy and in the clip, his grandmother has nailed a bowling strike.

Saree-clad grandmother bowls a strike

Sudarshan has shared the video in which his grandmother is seen rolling the ball in a saree. The ball effortlessly slides through a ball track. The woman after achieving the perfect strike turns around and fixes her mask. The elderly lady then giggles about her achievement in striking down all the pins. Take a look at the post.

The 15-second video has gone viral on Twitter and it has got more than 1 million views. The elderly woman has impressed the netizens who took to the comments section to share their views. People on Twitter found Sudarshan Krishnamurthy’s grandmother a queen and a boss lady. One user wrote,  "In the end she says, you fret over getting this simple thing right?". "Her reaction after the strike is just pr", commented another user. Another person wrote, "This made my day! Cool cool! And nani is walking back like- what's the big deal." Check out some user reactions.

Meanwhile, a wholesome video has surfaced on the internet which showed an elderly couple dancing and grooving, leaving the netizens in complete awe. Uploaded on Twitter handle, ‘Fred Schultz’, the dance clip features two people showing off their dance moves on the song ‘Problema’ by ‘Daddy Yankee’. Even the uploader seems impressed by the dancing skills of the couple as he wrote, ‘They still got it’. The video has now gone viral on the internet with netizens all across social media sharing the wholesome clip.

