Table etiquettes are something which comes under something very common and can be expected from anybody while sitting on the table. But it was strange to see a family in Saudi Arabia, which left the table messed up in a food court of Al Othaim Mall. Internet is furious after seeing the photo of the mess.

The image that went viral on the internet showed the residue of a Kentucky Fried Chicken meal spread across three tables that were pushed together in the food court in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The table surfaces were covered with paper containers, packets, and soda bottles with half-eaten remains from the fast-food chain. Trash had also fallen to the floor, where a bottle of soda was left untouched by the slightest effort to clean. The photo was captured and shared by a Reddit user, "the big family behind us at the food court when they left", read the caption on the post.

The Reddit user revealed his identity to Newsweek as Xshpeare, "I was shocked when I saw how dirty they left it, it was so dirty that three workers had to clean it instead of the usual one," he told the news outlet. He also added that he captured the mess as he has never witnessed something this bad in a food court. However, this picture has left people on the internet in outrage.

Despite the rule in Saudi Arabia that leaving litter on the street or spitting in public are subjected to fine of 500 Saudi Riyals (approximately $133 USD) for a first violation and double that amount for a repeated offense, the offenders likely walked away without a problem. Meanwhile, the information was displayed on Saudi-Expatriates, an information website for foreigners living in the country. Xshpeare also expressed that the mess was left behind by a family of about eight to 10 people.

Netizens call it 'literally trashy'

People on the internet were left disgusted and angry, "Literally trashy," read a comment below the Reddit post. The second user expressed, "don't think it's laziness. I think it's just people who don't give a damn about anyone else". The third user said, "At least they left a bun on the floor to help soak up the soda that they dumped".

Image: Unsplash