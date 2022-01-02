Saudi Arabia: Visuals Of Sand Covered Snow In Tabuk Region Go Viral; WATCH

The Tabuk region in Saudi Arabia witnessed heavy rain and snowfall on Saturday morning, reported Gulf News. People took to social media to share pictures and videos of snowfall on social media. The visuals posted on the social networking sites show Jabal al-Lawz, which was completely covered in snow. A Twitter user who goes by the name Mohammed Alyahya has posted a video of the sand-covered in the snow in Saudi Arabia.

Netizens share videos of snowfall in Saudi Arabia

Mohammed Alyahya shared the clip alongside the caption, "Sand covered snow in the desert in Saudi Arabia." The video shows snow-covered with layers of sand and a person tries to break the sand layer to show the snow. The clip has garnered millions of views and likes. Another Twitter user shared a clip of the Tabuk region which is covered in white and snow continues to fall in the region. Another Twitter user shared a video of the Jabal Al-Lawz which is covered with snow. The 34-second video has garnered thousands of views and several reactions. Watch the videos here:

Sand covered snow in the desert in Saudi Arabia pic.twitter.com/GTFbekTnaj — Mohammed Alyahya محمد اليحيى (@7yhy) January 1, 2022

توثيقي لثلوج جبل اللوز اليوم السبت ١ يناير ٢٠٢٢م

لم نستطع ارسال المقطع لضعف الشبكة صباحا

كل التغطية المفصلة تلقونها على سنابي https://t.co/R8rgofAYIV #تبوك #ثلوج_تبوك #ثلوج pic.twitter.com/2Gqp6OuPrE — عيد المضلعاني (@Eid_Tabuk) January 1, 2022

National Centre of Meteorology predicts thunderstorms in some parts of Saudi Arabia

The snow will continue to fall in the region until Sunday, reported Gulf News citing Al Ekhbariya Channel. The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has predicted that thunderstorms will be witnessed in some parts of the Kingdom from Friday to Monday. According to NCM, Riyadh, Al Baha, Eastern Province, Mecca, Medina, Asir, Jazan, Hail, Al Jouf, Tabuk will be receiving moderate to heavy rains. As per the news report, Saudi Arabia Civil Defence urged the people “to be vigilant” as the snowfall has resulted in low visibility. Furthermore, there is a possibility of heavy rainfall and thunder until Monday.

(Image: Twitter/@7yhy)