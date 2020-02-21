SBI Asks 'What Should Be Illegal But Isn't?', Twitter Flooded With Hilarious Replies

The State Bank of India in a recent tweet on its official account asked internet users a fun question, and the responses they received were hilarious. Twitter account SBI Card is the account dedicated to their credit and card market and the bank asked netizens “What should be illegal but it isn't?”. The tweet collected nearly 350 likes and hundreds of replies as well.

'Waiting for OTP'

One of the most common responses that the bank received was related to the lunchtime at the bank itself. A number of comments were also directed at other bank policies.

Work break during lunch hours. https://t.co/XmFLJ4KLxn — Mithun Koppal (@mithunkoppal) February 21, 2020

endless lunch breaks at SBI https://t.co/x1gnrH0sx1 — Varsha (@nvvarsha) February 20, 2020

Abhi lunch time chalu hai , lunch time ke baad aana. — Virus (@virus_vally) February 19, 2020

Charging money to withdraw my own money :) https://t.co/FH02iuQlej — Vineeth Srinivasan (@vineeth_sri) February 21, 2020

Incessant pestering by Credit Card salespersons.... — Pankaj DP (@voPAtrader) February 20, 2020

Charging a poor account holder for not maintaining minimum balance. — Arif Iqbal (@TheAdvIqbal) February 20, 2020

Lifestyle Stores and Nagpur Police's hilarious reply took the internet by storm.

Peeping into the keypad while someone is entering his/her PIN. https://t.co/0fH3Bl1p5M — Nagpur City Police (@NagpurPolice) February 21, 2020

Having to choose between 2 pairs of shoes! — Lifestyle Stores (@Lifestyle_Store) February 19, 2020

Check out some of the funniest replies.

Putting the AC temperature at 23°c https://t.co/1IfP8sojIs — AnChalla (@AnChalla3) February 21, 2020

Someone waking you up on a Sunday/holiday !! Ahh !! 🥴🥴 https://t.co/G9wXwmVlPN — pahadi ladki (@thatpahadigirl) February 21, 2020

Waiting for otp from sbi pic.twitter.com/Atz94I7WeK — uzair 🇮🇳 (@uzair6370) February 20, 2020

Trolls on twitter 😁 — Sane Soul (@illuminati2912) February 20, 2020

75% attendance in college😭 — Sahil Pandhade (@pandhade_sahil) February 20, 2020

