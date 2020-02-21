The Debate
SBI Asks 'What Should Be Illegal But Isn't?', Twitter Flooded With Hilarious Replies

What’s Viral

The State Bank of India (SBI) in a tweet asked internet users fun question, "What should be illegal but isn't", and the responses they received were hilarious.

Written By Bhavya Sukheja | Mumbai | Updated On:
SBI

The State Bank of India in a recent tweet on its official account asked internet users a fun question, and the responses they received were hilarious. Twitter account SBI Card is the account dedicated to their credit and card market and the bank asked netizens “What should be illegal but it isn't?”. The tweet collected nearly 350 likes and hundreds of replies as well. 

'Waiting for OTP'

One of the most common responses that the bank received was related to the lunchtime at the bank itself. A number of comments were also directed at other bank policies.

Lifestyle Stores and Nagpur Police's hilarious reply took the internet by storm. 

Check out some of the funniest replies.

