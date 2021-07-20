'Scared' Groom Runs Away From Own Wedding After Bride Collapses On Stage; Watch The Video

Indian weddings are vibrant, intricately planned, and exquisite celebrations of culture and traditions. More often than sometimes, Indian weddings are arranged by the elderly people of the family. Ceremonies and receptions take place according to the predetermined auspicious times as said by the priests. It is supposed to be the spiritual and emotional union of two people as well as the families are also involved. It is particularly overwhelming for the couple but sometimes, however, it can be hilarious too, if the bride and the groom are poles apart.

Groom runs away from wedding

An Instagram reel of a couple on the internet left the internet shocked after the groom almost ran away from his wedding venue. The dressed-up groom participated in the rituals peacefully, until he saw the bride. The surprising video gathered mixed reactions from the netizens.

In the video, the family members are seen seated around the wedding pavilion. The bride and groom performed the wedding rituals in the middle, around the auspicious fire. Next, the groom stood up to complete a ritual of vermilion smearing on the bride's forehead, when something strange happened. The bride somehow appeared to lean sidewards after the groom put the vermilion on her forehead. The groom immediately threw his headdress and tore his marigold garland and tried to run off the venue. He eventually fled even after the bride's relatives tried to stop him. What really happened is unclear from the video.

The video shared on Instagram on July 14, by Niranjan Mahapatra, gathered about 18k views. It went viral on the internet after it was shared by thousands of people. The comment section poured in with hilarious reactions. While some were concerned about the bride's health, some looked forward to finding out the end of the episode.

Groom feeds his Bride 'golgappa'

While several videos of bride-groom shenanigans have surfaced online, one particular clip which reflects upon the "cute" bond between the newly hitched couple has left netizens blushing. Shared initially on Instagram, the clip features a groom feeding golgappa to his bride right after they took their wedding vows. The clip was shared by a user named Arushi Rajput and also features the vibrantly dressed couple having candid chats and light moments in between their munching session.

Sharing the clip, Rajput wrote, “Shaadi apni jagha, Golgappe apni jagah”. Since shared, the clip has racked up over 147,292 likes and also garnered a myriad of comments by netizens, many of whom went gaga over the adorable video. There were several who highlighted the 'adorable" expression on the bride's face after she takes the bite from her husband's hand.

