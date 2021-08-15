'Scary Nightmare': Alligator Sneaks Up On Woman Fishing With Friends In Florida; Watch

In a terrifying incident, a woman’s fishing trip turned into a scary nightmare. A woman had a face-to-face encounter with an alligator in Florida. A user, who goes by the name capecoral.jade on Instagram has shared the horrifying clip. The video has grabbed the attention of netizens.

Woman spotted alligator while fishing

Capecoral.jaden has shared the video on Instagram alongside the caption, "Florida Everglades never fails to amuse and terrify". In the video, a woman can be seen fishing when she spotted a huge alligator staring at her. The video begins with a man trying to find an alligator that they had seen previously. During the video, the woman can be heard saying, "Where did it go?" But a few moments later, the woman spotted the alligator sneaking out of the water. Since being shared, the video has garnered over 270 views. Watch the video here:

In an unexpected turn of events, an alligator was videotaped making a dramatic escape from its zoo enclosure while jumping for food. A reptile attraction employee and the zoo owner's daughter Juliette Brewer can be seen in the video unlocking a glass slide window and preparing to serve raw poultry to two alligators. However, at the Fountain Valley Reptile Zoo in California, one of the alligators named Darth Gator is seen climbing above the enclosure to get a better grasp of the chicken meat. Brewer nervously laughs and says, "Don't worry about it, don't think about it," before the alligator climbs out of the enclosure. The video shared by The Reptile Zoo alongside the caption, "Well this is the first time Darth decided to jump out when Juliette was feeding she raised him from a baby gator so besides feeding time hes a sweetheart, as you can tell".

IMAGE: capecoral.jade/Instagram

