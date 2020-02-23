Scented Candles That Allegedly Smell Like McDonald's Burger Leaves Internet Divided

A website called Golden Arches Unlimited is selling McDonald's burger scented candles, meaning, one can now get the aroma of a burger without actually having to eat the fast food. According to media reports, the website selling the burger scented candles is also selling merchandise like 2020 quarter pounder calendar, quarter pounder locket, quarter pounder sticker, quarter pounder mittens, quarter pounder t-shirt, quarter pounder pin among other items. As per reports, McDonald's has not made any public announcement about the burger scented candles, so, it is not yet confirmed whether the item listed on the page is real because there are no reviews on the website.

Read: Researchers Use Oil leftover Donations From McDonald's as Resin Material For 3D Butterfly

Candles to last for 25 hours

However, the website shows that the quarter pounder scented candle pack is sold out. According to the website, the pack is a set of six custom scented candles in glass containers inspired by quarter pounder ingredients like bun, ketchup, pickle, cheese, onion and 100 per cent fresh beef. The website suggests burning the candles together for maximum deliciousness which according to them will approximately last for 25 hours. The candles are made of soy wax blend, essential oil, cotton wick, and fine fragrance. Even if the items listed on the website may not be real, netizens are losing their minds over it.

Read: Australian Woman Finds Metal Piece In McDonald's Burger, Says 'nearly Broke My Tooth'

@McDonalds to sell limited edition six-pack of candles that smell like Quarter Pounder ingredients: Ketchup, Pickle, Cheese, Onion & Beef. pic.twitter.com/TV3Xt2YFjd — Josly Ngoma (@josly_ngoma) February 21, 2020

When you try to imitate your president: "I can sell even candles in Time Square and sell em all in less than an hour"@McDonalds makes it true#cmo #marketing #branding #leadership pic.twitter.com/MLRjSa5CuH — Greg Alvarez (@Greg_Alvarez) February 22, 2020

Read: McDonald Worker Wraps Five Cheeseburgers Within Seconds, Wows Internet

McDonald’s to sell limited edition six-pack of candles that smell like Quarter Pounder ingredients: Ketchup, Pickle, Cheese, Onion & Beef. pic.twitter.com/XpBv6l79S0 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 20, 2020

Yes! I want my home to smell like cheap fast food! 😏 — Vicki (@Vicki92402710) February 20, 2020

Where’s the milkshake scent? There goes my “my milkshake brings all the boys to the yard” joke. 🙄🤣😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/Yln2VKnI9g — Stacey🇺🇸Grab Them By The Ballots🗳 (@StaceyBeeBlue) February 20, 2020

Read: McDonald's Closes All Branches In Virus-hit Chinese Province

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.