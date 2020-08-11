Video Of Child Crying At The Thought Of School Reopening Makes Netizens Nostalgic | Watch

The adorable video of a kid crying at the thought of schools reopening is leaving the netizens in splits. Ever since the pandemic struck the nation, schools have shifted to online classes. Uploaded on a twitter handle named, ‘MayaramArvind’, the heartwarming video has gained 53K views and is still creating a buzz on the internet.

Video goes viral

The 30 seconds short clip begins when the kid is asked to give a smile and lift his hands in order to pray. The kid is continuously looking in the camera. The lady behind the camera then asks the kid to repeat the words that she recites. She says, “Oh Allah, I pray that the schools reopen up on 15”. All this while, the kid is repeating the words said by the woman. However, as soon as the woman talks about schools reopening, the kid bursts into tears. The video has been aptly captioned as, “What should we do now”.

Ab kya karen!! 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/qpws0sxrR7 — Dr Arvind Mayaram اروند مایارام अरविंद मायाराम (@MayaramArvind) August 10, 2020

The adorable kid managed to leave a smile on the netizens' face as they took over the comment section. The video has managed to gather 3.3K likes and 766 Retweets and comments. While some are leaving laughing emojis, others are reminded of their own childhood.

😂😂😂 — Debarshi Dey (@debarshi123) August 11, 2020

It reminds me of myself 😂 — Alok Kumar Ranjan (@AlokKum17242326) August 11, 2020

Recollected school days — David J (@DavidJ81292711) August 11, 2020

hahaha, so very cute — Anwar Alam (@44ee8fdba62041b) August 10, 2020

Child's innocence cannot be cuter than this ❤️ — Syed Hidayath Hasan (@Hidayath_Sajedi) August 10, 2020

Poor kid — Gautam Kapoor (@gautamssgi) August 10, 2020

This is not the fist time that a kid has gained so much love and attention from the netizens. Few days back another such video went viral showing a completely mattressed floor, where two children were playing with each other. One child gently hugs the other child and then lays on him, showing off his cute wrestling skills. Both of them are trying to come up with various tactics to win over the other. In the background, you can hear someone laughing. The video was uploaded by Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia and it managed to gather 5.6K likes and 237 Retweets and comments. His followers also bombarded the comment section, praising the two cute kids. While some people are simply appreciating the kids, there are also people who have commented that such kids will make the country proud one day.

(Image Credits: Twitter/MayaramArvind)

