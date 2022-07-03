Scientists Discover Rare 'transparent' Blotched Snailfish In Alaskan Waters; WATCH

In a rare and incredible maritime discovery in June, deep-sea scientists found a 'transparent' type of fish in Alaskan waters during a routine survey. Informing about the discovery, a fish biologist, Sarah Friedman shared a picture of the amazing discovery on her Twitter space and called it a 'Blotched snailfish' also scientifically known as Crystallichthys cyclospilus.

Sarah, who works as a fish biologist at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) in the United States, captioned her post, "Been hoping to see one of these in person for a long time! Blotched snailfish (Crystallichthys cyclospilus)"

Notably, the transparent fish has unique features with spots on its body but is mostly transparent thus making it difficult for predators to target it.

According to the Mashable website, Friedman said her team has so far discovered four or five of these fish and such encounters are common during routine surveys conducted every year in the Aleutian Islands off of Alaska.

But that doesn’t mean they're common. "They’re found around 100 to 200 meters down. So I would say your general everyday person is never going to encounter one of these fish," Friedman clarified.

"Transparent fish has unique features to camouflage themselves": Biologist

"Their transparent, reddish bodies are unique, and they serve a vital purpose. It's an adaptation deep sea creatures like the blotched snailfish use to camouflage themselves, based on the wavelengths of light that pass through water. Red light has the shortest wavelength, meaning it never reaches the deep dark waters and illuminates these fish. This makes deep-sea animals largely invisible to predators. Snailfish have yet another cool feature, too. They have suction cups at the bottom of their body. This helps them attach to rocks and hold tight in strong currents. The snailfish is one of few fish species that have this structure", she told Mashable.

In addition to this, Friedman has also shared pictures of some other interesting finds that her team came across during the survey. One of them was an orange-coloured Giant sea spider (Colossendeis sp.), a species of Pycnogonid that was found by another discovery of a Dreamer anglerfish.

