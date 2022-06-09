Scotland: Police Says 'unusual Passengers' More Appreciative Of Road Safety Than Others

Recently, police in Scotland came across an unusual encounter during standard routine car check. What might a cop come across while his routine car check? A human for sure but, a Sottish cop was greeted by an alpaca sitting inside a car. The viral news has gained traction on the internet since it was shared.

The Forth Valley Police shared the image of this unusual encounter on Twitter. Moreover, the police officer pulled over the black estate car while it was traveling along A84 road in Craigforth, Stirling, for an inspection, according to a statement posted by Forth Valley Police. The police were happy about the fact that these unusual passengers are more careful about road safety than others. They while sharing the image wrote, "#ForthValleyRP conducted a road check this morning at Craigforth. #OperationScrutinise. Various vehicle defects were discovered along with some unusual passengers. Some of those engaged were more appreciative of our Road Safety advice than others!".

#ForthValleyRP conducted a road check this morning at Craigforth. #OperationScrutinise. Various vehicles defects were discovered along with some unusual passengers. Some of those engaged were more appreciative of our Road Safety advice than others! pic.twitter.com/Dzc6hkzlB0 — Forth Valley Police (@ForthValPolice) June 6, 2022

Earlier this month, the BBC reported that Annie, a gorgeous camelid alpaca, thinks she is a dog. Annie lives on Dannie Burns' farm in the United Kingdom, along with 75 other alpacas. However, she is adamant that she is not a part of her herd. Moreover, speaking to the media outlet, farm owner, Dannie Burns, said that he took Annie around two years ago after her mother rejected her. The alpaca soon became a part of the family, however, Dannie added that he noticed that she began acting more like a domesticated animal, roaming around the house and jumping in the car for road trips.

Netizens say 'Aw just so cute'

The post has garnered several likes and retweets since it was shared. Unsurprisingly, the unique encounter has users in hysterics and the post has prompted many to express their views, "Sorry officer...alpaca in the boot next time...", a user spelled. The second user wrote, "Absolutely police find everything in cars". The third user expressed, "Aw just so cute".

Aw just so cute — margaret mitchell (@normayap) June 7, 2022

Sorry officer...alpaca in the boot next time... — Cathryn Louise Hall (@Hall11Kate) June 6, 2022

Absolutely police find everything in cars 🚗 🙄 https://t.co/0MvKXWVkih — Anthony's World of Weather (@anthonystorm3) June 6, 2022

Image: Twitter/@ForthValPolice