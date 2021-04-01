Scotland Woman's Post About Washing Machine Exploding Mid-cycle Has Lesson For Everyone

A woman in Scotland early on Wednesday took to her social media handle to caution people about a devastating experience after her washing machine exploded during the mid-cycle blowing off the roof. In a Facebook post, Laura Birrel said that she didn’t think that a washing machine could be a dangerous thing at all until her own appliance blasted in the likeness of a bomb blast. The Cambuslang entrepreneur, a resident of Glasgow, said that the harrowing incident occurred in her kitchen and she was shocked to find the remains of the appliance scattered helter-skelter all across the room.

“I have often heard don’t leave your washing machine on when you leave the house. Well, today I am glad that I did not go out anywhere as my machine literally exploded,” the victim wrote in a post. She added, “With a glass sink drainer unit I thought I bomb had gone off, glass everywhere,” sharing the images of the damaged machine. “That is the machine drum that exploded through the worktop and drainer.,” she explained. “Fortunately I was in as smoke started to appear so I quickly switched it off. It, not the best Sunday that is for sure. But I will never leave washing in again when I am out. I can’t even imagine what the outcome would be if myself, Warren, or Mark were in the kitchen at the time,” Birrel said.

Internet expresses shock

Warning others not to leave their washing machine operating in the home without vigilance, Birrel, the owner of Sticky Heelz, said that she "can't even imagine" what would have happened if someone in her family had been in the room at the time. Internet was aghast at the unusual incident saying that this probably would be the first time they heard something like this. “Omg this is so scary, glad you all safe,” one said, while another added, “ I've often gone out and left mine on.” One other reflected on their own experience saying, “that happened to us once also. New machine at the door before you could blink an eye! Look at all that other damage, so lucky no one was hurt.” Another commented, “That’s scary for that to happen, plus the tempered glass sink. I’ve never thought about it, I will now though. Hope you get it all sorted and glad no one was hurt .”

